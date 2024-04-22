St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, organises investiture ceremony

The school organised the investiture ceremony to bestow the responsibilities on the newly elected members of its Students Council for the academic year 2024-25. The School Council members and the House Captains marched ahead with the rhythmic beat of the drum and took their positions. Badges were pinned on to the leaders by the school Principal George S Shear. The school Head Boy and Head Girl took the pledge to promote the vision and convention of the school. The ceremony took its momentum with an inspiring speech given by school Principal George S Shear. In his speech, he congratulated all the leaders and advised the leaders to perform their duties impartially and sincerely. The ceremony concluded with the vote of thanks and singing of the school anthem.

