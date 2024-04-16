The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school commemorated the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, with great fervour and reverence. Dr Ambedkar’s profound words, “Freedom of mind is the real freedom”, resonated throughout the school premises as students and faculty paid tributes to his monumental contributions to the nation. A special assembly was organised by Class V-A, where students passionately delivered speeches and recited poem highlighting Dr Ambedkar’s relentless efforts to eliminate social injustices and inequalities. Through their presentations, they emphasised the importance of following in the footsteps of Baba Saheb and internalising his values to foster positive change in society. The event served as a poignant reminder of Dr Ambedkar’s vision for an inclusive and just society, inspiring students to strive for excellence and contribute meaningfully to the uplift of their communities. The school remains committed to nurturing young minds imbued with the spirit of social responsibility and equality, in line with the ideals championed by Dr BR Ambedkar.
