Viveka Foundations Residential & Day Boarding School, Bhawarna

Students of the school, accompanied by their science teacher Ankita Sood, visited Palampur’s Science Centre. Through engaging exhibits, interactive demonstrations, and insightful workshops, students delved into the realms of physics, chemistry, biology, and environmental science, expanding their scientific horizons. The experience not only fostered a deeper understanding of scientific principles, but also facilitated meaningful connections among students from diverse backgrounds. The visit undoubtedly sparked a newfound passion for scientific exploration and collaboration, leaving an indelible mark on the students’ educational journey.
