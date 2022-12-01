Twitter to show you more tweets from people you don't follow

IANS

New Delhi, December 1

Twitter will now show you more tweets from people you don't follow, as Elon Musk continues to tinker with the platform in order to woo more users and make more money.

The company said that it will expand recommendations to all users to give them the best content.

"We want to ensure everyone on Twitter sees the best content on the platform, so we're expanding recommendations to all users, including those who may not have seen them in the past," Twitter Support posted.

Signals for recommended tweets can include things like user interests, topics they follow, tweets they engage with, and even Tweets people in their network like.

Based on these signals and more, Twitter will show users content it thinks they will be interested in.

"Think of them as personalised suggestions that are shown to you based on actions you take on Twitter," the company had said earlier in a blog post.

Recommendations can appear in your Home timeline, certain places within the Explore tab, and elsewhere on Twitter.

According to the company, its recommendations team partners closely with its Health, Trust and Safety, and Machine Learning Ethics teams to make sure "we're recommending high-quality content".

The company said that it also provides tools to manage recommendations and "clear ways to tell us when we do and don't get it right. This is an important part of enabling you to use Twitter on your own terms".

Selecting "Not interested in this Tweet/Topic" from the Tweet menu, on the other hand, will tell Twitter that a user likes to see less of that type of content.