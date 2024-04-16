Absolutely ordinary: Sunil Gavaskar shows Hardik Pandya no mercy

PTI

Mumbai, April 15

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya faced scathing criticism from prominent former players after Mumbai Indians’ fourth loss in the ongoing IPL with Sunil Gavaskar slamming him for his “absolutely ordinary bowling and ordinary captaincy” so far.

Booed and heckled by fans ever since he took over MI’s captaincy, an under-fire Pandya conceded 26 runs in the final over, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni going hammer and tongs, which proved to be decisive as Chennai Super Kings notched up a 20-run win over MI on Sunday.

“Oh, absolutely ordinary bowling, ordinary captaincy. They should have been restricted despite the fact that Ruturaj Gaikwad had batted so well along with Shivam Dube. I do believe that they should have been restricted to 185-190,” Gavaskar said to a TV channel. “Probably the worst kind of bowling that I’ve seen for a long, long time,” he added.

Pandya finished with figures of 2/43 from his three overs and also had a tough time with the bat, managing just two runs off six balls.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen feels the outside noise is taking a toll on the flamboyant all-rounder. “I actually think, with Hardik Pandya, everything away from the game is affecting him so much. He’s smiling too much when he does the toss. He’s trying to act like he is so happy. He is not. I have been there. I have been in the firing line,” he said.

#Cricket #Hardik Pandya #IPL #Mumbai #Sunil Gavaskar