 Asia Cup: Quenching thirst in rain-hit SL : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Asia Cup: Quenching thirst in rain-hit SL

Asia Cup: Quenching thirst in rain-hit SL

Rain threat looms as India look to end 5-year trophy drought in final vs Lanka

Asia Cup: Quenching thirst in rain-hit SL

India will be wary of Dunith Wellalage’s guile on a slow turner. AP/PTI



PTI

Colombo, September 16

The Rohit Sharma-led India are the firm favourites to end their five-year trophy drought in the multi-nation events as they take on a depleted Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup here tomorrow.

While multiple injuries to Axar Patel has cast a doubt over his participation in the match, Sri Lanka will sorely miss their premier spinner Maheesh Theekshana due to a hamstring injury.

Moreover, a win before getting into the World Cup mode will be the ideal boost for a side which hasn’t ticked all the boxes.

India will be wary of Dunith Wellalage’s guile on a slow turner. AP/PTI

India’s last title, across the three formats, came in 2018 when they beat Bangladesh in the Asia Cup by three wickets in Dubai.

Since that victory, India’s inability to master crunch matches and occasions has been startling.

India reached the semifinals of the 50-over World Cup in 2019 and the T20 World Cup in 2022, besides losing to New Zealand and Australia in the WTC finals in 2019 and 2023, respectively.

The Men in Blue also failed to make their presence felt in last year’s Asia Cup, which was won by Sri Lanka.

India are certain to recall the five players who were rested for their Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday, which they eventually lost by six runs.

The return of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya will certainly strengthen their batting unit, which struggled against a spin-heavy Bangladesh.

Though opener Shubman Gill made a top class hundred, the rest of the batsmen could not rotate strike effectively in the middle overs, leaving the later-order with a tall task.

The match also revealed another area India need to address: the lack of consistency in bundling out a side after making early inroads.

On the other hand, the hosts are surely a threat to India, as they showed last week. They had India back in the pavilion for 213 and all the ten wickets were taken by spinners, including four by a part-time off-spinner.

The Lankans seemed to be running away with match at the halfway stage but India’s pacers struck at crucial junctures, taking out the top-order, to deflate them. — PTI

Washington to fill in for injured Axar?

Colombo: Washington Sundar has been called up as a cover for the injured Axar Patel for the Asia Cup final. Axar sustained several injuries during India’s six-run loss to Bangladesh in their last Super Four match on Friday.

#Rohit Sharma #Sri Lanka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

After PM Modi snub to Trudeau, Canada puts off trade mission to India

2
Trending

Meet Karachi-born Erica Robin, the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023

3
Entertainment

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol reach Rajveer's debut film set to show support, pics go viral

4
Diaspora

In not-so-good news for Indian students, UK to hike visa fee from October

5
Diaspora

India condemns attack on Sikh high school student in Canada

6
Punjab

Pakistani court raises objection on reopening case of Bhagat Singh’s sentencing; constitution of larger bench

7
J & K

Anantnag operation enters day 4; drones and helicopters pressed into service

8
Entertainment

Director Tarsem Singh talks about 'Dear Jassi' based on honour killing of Indo-Canadian Sikh woman

9
Haryana

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in 'molestation' case

10
Sports

Skipper Babar, pace spearhead Shaheen get into a verbal spat after Pakistan's Asia Cup exit: Report

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

Battle lines drawn, all-party meeting today

Parliament session: Battle lines drawn, all-party meeting today

Government's declared agenda includes a discussion on 75 yea...

IAF to order 100 more Tejas Mark-1A aircraft

IAF to order 100 more Tejas Mark-1A aircraft

Panchayat poll fiasco: Punjab mulls replacing AG Ghai over ‘poor professional guidance’

Panchayat poll fiasco: Punjab mulls replacing AG Ghai over 'poor professional guidance'

CWC demands increase in upper quota limit

CWC demands increase in upper quota limit

Passes resolution against ‘one nation, one election’ proposa...

Bharat our identity, Sanatan row ‘pure politics’, says Sangh

Bharat our identity, Sanatan row ‘pure politics’, says Sangh

Expresses concern over Manipur situation


Cities

View All

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

MC to set up fire station at Focal Point

Stray dog menace irks Ward No. 59 residents

High Court grants interim bail to ex-AIT law officer

Narrow escape for Kisan Sangharsh Committee leader in firing incident

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Bumpy ride on Chandigarh’s roads to turn smooth

3 snatchers in net in Chandigarh; four cases cracked

Flesh trade: Sector 32 spa raided, 3 held

Chandigarh seals 7 liquor vends over non-payment of licence fee

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

Noida lift crash toll 8; pvt firm’s official held

Eight candidates in fray for DUSU’s presidency

Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth

Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth

Man kills friend on suspicion of illicit relations with wife, nabbed

Two held with intoxicant tablets

Suspended cop found dead at house

Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth Rs 40.5 crore

Industry upbeat as more sops to boost trade announced by Punjab CM

Industry upbeat as more sops to boost trade announced by Punjab CM

2 BDPOs among 12 booked in fraud case

Ludhiana: Two nabbed, 9 motorcycles recovered

Bribe case: Ludhiana MC worker attacked

Dengue patient count 211 in Ludhiana district

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP tells vendors

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP tells vendors

70 take part in 2-day training module for school principals

NSS volunteers hold cycle rally in Patiala, pitch for cleanliness

Railway Board member visits locomotive unit in Patiala

Flesh trade racket busted, 8 arrested