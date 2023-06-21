Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high world No. 3

New Delhi

Fresh from winning their maiden Super 1000 men’s doubles title, star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty achieved a career-best world No. 3 in the latest BWF rankings issued today. Kidambi Srikanth climbed three places to No. 19 19), following Lakshya Sen closely on No. 18. HS Prannoy was the best-ranked Indian at the ninth spot. PV Sindhu arrested her slide and moved up two places to No. 12.

Manchester

Chelsea sign Nkunku from Leipzig on 6-year deal

Chelsea signed France forward Christopher Nkunku from Leipzig on a six-year contract today. Chelsea did not reveal the financial details of the deal, but British media said it was close to £60 million.

Paris

Paris 2024 headquarters searched in corruption probe

The headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee and those of its infrastructure partner were being searched by police on today as part of investigations into alleged embezzlement of public funds and favouritism, prosecutors said.

Miami

Messi to make Inter Miami debut next month

Lionel Messi is set to play his first game for Inter Miami on July 21 when the Major League Soccer side host Mexico’s Cruz Azul in their Leagues Cup opener, managing owner Jorge Mas told the Miami Herald newspaper today.

Margao

FC Goa bolster defence by signing Sandesh Jhingan

India’s defensive stalwart Sandesh Jhingan joined FC Goa on a three-year contract, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced today. The 29-year-old will be the third Indian international to join FC Goa this summer, following the arrivals of Rowllin Borges and Udanta Singh. — Agencies