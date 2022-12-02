England hit record-breaking 506 on first day against Pak

Rawalpindi, December 1

Four of England’s top five batsmen smashed rapid hundreds against Pakistan in a record-breaking batting performance as the visitors racked up 506/4 on the opening day of the first Test here today.

Aussies on fire, double trouble for Windies Perth: Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith heaped misery on the West Indies bowlers today as they each blasted double centuries and helped Australia to a monster total of 598/4 declared on the second day of the opening match of their two-Test series. West Indies trail by 524 runs at stumps. Brief scores: Australia: 598/4 dec (Labuschagne 204, Smith 200*, Head 99); West Indies 74/0. reuters

It is the first time in Test cricket that 500 runs have been scored on the first day, with England in dazzling form on their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005.

On a flat track and against a Pakistan attack that included three debutants, England’s batting looked like a continuation of their victorious campaign at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Openers Zak Crawley (122) and Ben Duckett (107) combined in a 233-run stand to give England a blazing start.

No. 3 batsman Ollie Pope made 108 while Harry Brook, who was unbeaten on 101 off 81 balls, illustrated their approach best when he smashed six fours in an over from Saud Shakeel.

Brief scores: England: 506/4 (Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107, Brook 101*). — Reuters