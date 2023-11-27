Fire in their belly: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad fifties headline India’s 44-run win, hosts take 2-0 lead

Thiruvananthapuram, November 26

India’s top-order fired on all cylinders to fashion a 44-run win over Australia to put the home side 2-0 ahead in the five-match T20 series here today.

Put in to bat, India’s top three batters smashed rapid fifties to power the hosts to a commanding 235/4 at the Greenfield International Stadium.

Ishan Kishan smashed 52 off 32 balls.

In reply, Australia failed to fully recover from a top-order collapse and managed only 191/9.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (53) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (58) forged a rollicking 77-run opening stand to give India a flying start following Australia captain Matthew Wade’s decision to field.

Ishan Kishan (52) upped the tempo towards the end and Rinku Singh smashed 31 not out off just nine deliveries as India plundered 111 runs off the last seven overs in a spectacular display of power-hitting.

Ravi Bishnoi picked up three crucial wickets.

Australia faltered early in their chase and were reeling at 58/4 in the eighth over before Marcus Stoinis (45) and Tim David (37) arrested the slide.

Wade made 42 not out down the order but Australia still finished well short of their target.

The teams now move to Guwahati for the third game on Tuesday.

Brief scores: India: 235/4 (Gaikwad 58, Jaiswal 53, Kishan 52; Ellis 3/45); Australia: 191/9 (Stoinis 45, Wade 42*, David 37; Bishnoi 3/32, Krishna 3/41).

Fearless and free-flowing

After a rollicking 25-ball 53, Jaiswal said that being “fearless” while playing his natural game is his mantra for success.

“It’s really special for me. I was trying to play all my shots. I was trying to be fearless as I was sure of my decisions,” said Player of the Match Jaiswal.

The left-handed opener said head coach VVS Laxman and captain Suryakumar Yadav have backed him to play his style of cricket.

“I have been told by Surya bhai and VVS sir to go and play freely. I have been asked to express myself. I think I can develop as a cricketer and I am not thinking about anything else. I am still learning. I am trying to develop all my shots. The mental stuff is something I am working on as it is important at this level,” said Jaiswal.

Suryakumar said the players have been taking responsibility against a tough side like Australia and that has made his leadership role a lot easier.

“The boys are not putting too much pressure on me. They are taking onus. I told them to be prepared to bat first here,” he said.

Rinku said he has been training with such situations in mind. “I bat in this number a lot. So, I am calm knowing this position. I know sometimes I’ll get 5-6 overs (to bat) or sometimes two overs. That’s exactly how I practise, as if I’m batting in the last five,” said Rinku. — Agencies

