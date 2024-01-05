Harmanpreet looks to end bizarre ways of dismissals

PTI

Navi Mumbai, January 4

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur today said quick fixes in the fielding and fitness departments were not possible but her team will plug those gaps eventually with the help of a recently appointed full-time support staff.

The team has struggled with fielding and fitness issues for a long time.

As India prepare to take on Australia in a three-match T20 series starting here tomorrow, the focus is on how Harmanpreet ends her poor run with the bat following six single-digit scores in nine outings.

Also, India dropped a total of eight catches over the last two ODIs — seven in the second match itself — in their 0-3 loss to the Aussies. “If we talk about the team’s performance, we are playing very good cricket in patches. Fielding and fitness are something that we have been talking about for a long time. We have been working on it too,” Harmanpreet said.

On her own form, Harmanpreet said she wants to end a string of “weird ways of getting out”. “I am getting good starts, but somehow I am not being able to convert them into big scores. I feel even luck plays a key role because I got out in a weird manner a couple times. It was not that I played bad shots or they bowled well, but those were weird ways of getting out,” she said.

