Haryana bags third women’s senior national hockey title

Pune, March 23
Haryana thwarted Maharashtra’s hopes of winning at home with a 3-0 victory through shoot-out to lift the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 title here on Saturday.
Both the teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time. This was Haryana’s third national title having won it in 2013 and 2020.
For Maharashtra, it was the second successive year that they had to settle with the silver medal.
Haryana took the lead through India international Deepika (26th) from a penalty-corner in the third quarter, before the hosts took a while to settle and work into the opponent’s defenses.
It was Akshata Abaso Dhekale who restored parity, also from a set piece, to take the match into a shoot-out.
In the shoot-out, Navneet Kaur, Usha and Sonika scored for Haryana, while Priyanka Wankhede, Akansha Singh and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal missed for Maharashtra.
Earlier, Jharkhand defeated Madhya Pradesh 2-0 to secure the third spot in the tournament.
India international Sangita Kumari scored an early field goal in the third minute before Supriya Mundu (59th) converted a penalty corner a minute from the hooter to seal the win for Jharkhand.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Blatant interference': India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
German foreign office said it has 'taken note' of Kejriwal's...
Excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against his arrest by ED, seeks urgent hearing
Sources, however, say Kejriwal's petition is likely to be ta...
Congress's 4th list of 45 out; Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai to take on PM Modi in Varanasi, Digvijaya Singh fielded from Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh
Newly inducted leader Lal Singh to contest from Jammu and Ka...
143 killed in Russia terror attack; 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested
Ukraine denies involvement; Islamic State claims attack
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...