Haryana bags third women’s senior national hockey title

Pune
Haryana thwarted Maharashtra’s hopes of winning at home with a 3-0 victory in the shootout to lift the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 trophy here today. Both the teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time. This was Haryana’s third national title having won it in 2013 and 2020.
Singapore
Shubhankar fires 4-under to move up to fourth place
India’s Shubhankar Sharma is finding form ahead of his home event at the Hero Indian Open next week, as he moved up to fourth place at the Porsche Singapore Classic here today. He shot a fine 4-under 68 after rounds of 68-69-68. Earlier, David Micheluzzi had one bogey in his round of six-under par 66 to move into the lead.
New Delhi
Chhetri set for 150th int’l cap, to be feted by AIFF
Nearly two decades after he made his senior debut against Pakistan, Indian talisman Sunil Chhetri is set for another milestone as he will appear in his 150th international match in the World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan in Guwahati on Tuesday.
Atlantic City
Diksha makes second straight cut on Epson Tour
India’s Diksha Dagar added a 3-over 74 in the second round of the Atlantic Beach Classic and made her second cut in as many weeks on the Epsom Tour here today. She shot a 70 in the first round. She was lying tied-45th at the end of the second day, but has a chance to make amends in the third and final round tomorrow. Agencies
