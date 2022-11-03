Hussamuddin enters quarters of Asian boxing

PTI

Amman (Jordan), Nov 2

India’s Mohammad Hussamuddin showed his experience to notch up a close win and move into the quarterfinals of the Asian Elite Boxing Championships here today.

Facing Kyrgyzstan’s Seiitbek Uulu Munarbek in the pre-quarterfinals, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Hussamuddin (57kg) started on a bright note. He showed his technical superiority in the first round but his opponent came back strongly in the second round.

In the final round, both the boxers started attacking from the beginning but Hussamuddin kept his cool and landed more accurate punches and dodged his opponent consistently to ensure a 3-2 split verdict in his favour. He will take on Pakistan’s Ilyas Hussain in the quarterfinals.

