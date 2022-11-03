Hussamuddin enters quarters of Asian boxing

Amman (Jordan), Nov 2
India’s Mohammad Hussamuddin showed his experience to notch up a close win and move into the quarterfinals of the Asian Elite Boxing Championships here today.
Facing Kyrgyzstan’s Seiitbek Uulu Munarbek in the pre-quarterfinals, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Hussamuddin (57kg) started on a bright note. He showed his technical superiority in the first round but his opponent came back strongly in the second round.
In the final round, both the boxers started attacking from the beginning but Hussamuddin kept his cool and landed more accurate punches and dodged his opponent consistently to ensure a 3-2 split verdict in his favour. He will take on Pakistan’s Ilyas Hussain in the quarterfinals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Voting on December 1, 5; counting on December 8
EC briefing on poll schedule begins with condolence for Morb...
Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder
38-year-old Rajwinder Singh was born in Buttar Kalan in Moga...
All eyes on Bhajan Lal's grandson as polling is on for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
Voting begins at 7am
Supreme Court affirms death penalty for LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif in 2000 Red Fort attack case
Rejects his review petition