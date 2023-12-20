ICC Rankings: Shubman Gill’s reign at top of ODI batters list ends

PTI

Dubai, December 20

India opener Shubman Gill's reign at the top of the ODI batters' list was short-lived as he was replaced by former Pakistani skipper Babar Azam in the ICC Player Rankings issued on Wednesday.

The Indian attained the top spot during the ODI World Cup last month, but since then he has not played any ODI.

Babar is back at the top with 824 rating points, while Gill (810) is the second spot followed by teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Shreyas Iyer has dropped to 12th, while KL Rahul has moved a spot to 16th.

In the bowlers' chart, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj remains at the top followed by Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj (3rd), Jasprit Bumrah (5th) and Kuldeep Yadav (8th) are the other Indians to feature in the top 10.

Mohammad Shami is at the 11th spot, while spinner Ravindra Jadeja is ranked 22nd.

The all-rounders' list remains relatively unchanged, with Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan staying at the top spot.

Jadeja (12th) and Hardik Pandya (17th) are the only Indians in the top 20.

In T20Is, India's Suryakumar Yadav remains atop the batting chart. Adil Rashid holds the number one spot among T20 bowlers, becoming only the second English spinner after Graeme Swann to do so.

Rashid has replaced Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, thanks to his seven-wicket haul in four T20Is against the West Indies, while Ravi Bishnoi (3rd) is the top-ranked Indian.

Shakib leads the chart among T20 all-rounders, with Pandya (4th) being the highest-ranked Indian.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson dominates the number one spot among Test batters, followed by Joe Root (2nd) and Steven Smith (3rd).

Australia's Usman Khawaja has risen to the fourth spot following a stellar show in the opening Test against Pakistan in Perth. Rohit (10th) is the highest-ranked Indian.

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tops the Test bowlers' chart, followed by Kagiso Rabada, Shakib and Jadeja.

A few Aussies have scaled heights, with skipper Pat Cummins climbing to the third place, followed by Nathan Lyon (5th), Mitchell Starc (8th) and Josh Hazlewood (10th), thanks to their dominant display against Pakistan.

In the all-rounders' chart, Jadeja remains at the summit, followed by Ashwin in the second spot, while Axar Patel is ranked fifth.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Cricket #Dubai #Pakistan #Shubman Gill