In IPL, it is very important to handle pressure as a bowler: Avesh Khan

Navi Mumbai, April 5
Young pacer Avesh Khan feels bowlers hardly have any respite in a tournament like the IPL, and the key to success for him lies in handling the pressure.
Avesh, the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the ongoing IPL after LSG paid 25 times more than his base price of Rs 20 lakh to avail his services, picked up four big wickets conceding just 24 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
He also bowled a brilliant 18th over to help his side beat SRH by 12 runs here on Monday.
"In IPL as a bowler there will be pressure on you in every match and how you handle that is very important. I never think that I am the main bowler of the team. I always try to take wickets for the team," Avesh said at the post-match virtual press conference.
"If I start thinking that I am the main bowler, I will take pressure upon myself, which is unnecessary." Avesh said as a bowler his main job is to pick up wickets for his side.
"I am very happy to contribute to the winning cause. In the first match I got an opportunity to save 11 runs in one over which I couldn't. Today I was focused on taking wickets," he said.
Avesh's performance helped LSG defend 169 for seven, limiting SRH to 157 for nine, and register their second win out of three games in debut IPL season.
