India fall again to Australia in hockey

PTI

Perth, April 12

India continued their dismal show in the crucial tour Down Under, losing 1-3 against Australia to suffer their fourth consecutive defeat in the five-match men’s hockey Test series.

All the four goals in the match, which started 40 minutes late due to lightning, came from penalty corners. India took the lead in the 12th minute through skipper Harmanpreet Singh but Jeremy Hayward’s (19th, 47th) brace and Jack Welch’s (54th) strike handed Australia yet another win in the series.

