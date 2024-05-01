 India fill in the blanks : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

India fill in the blanks

Samson, Chahal in; Gill, Rinku among reserves of T20 World Cup squad

India fill in the blanks

Sanju Samson’s inclusion has come on the back of his prolific form for Rajasthan Royals, while Rohit Sharma will lead the team in what could probably be his last T20 World Cup. file



New Delhi, April 30

Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal today made it to India’s provisional squad for the T20 World Cup thanks to strong IPL performances but Shubman Gill and the big-hitting Rinku Singh were relegated to the reserves group as selectors went with the tried and tested for the marquee event in June.

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the four spin options for India. file

This Indian team looks a very good team, no question about it. Its got plenty of experience, they’ve got some real big hitters, they’ve got variety in bowling as well. — Sunil Gavaskar on team selection

Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

The BCCI announced the Rohit Sharma-led squad after a meeting between secretary Jay Shah and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Ahmedabad. Rohit and Agarkar are expected to address the media in Mumbai on Thursday.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was retained as vice-captain despite his poor recent form after taking over Mumbai Indians leadership in the ongoing IPL. Hard-hitting batter Shivam Dube also made the cut following a strong IPL showing for Chennai Super Kings.

“There was a lot of debate over Hardik’s place in the squad while Samson was not debated much. Rinku was just unlucky. It was a toss-up between Dube and Rinku with Hardik also in the squad,” a BCCI source said.

Samson, who has had a good IPL both as a batter and captain for Rajasthan Royals, was included as the second wicketkeeper-batter behind Rishabh Pant, pipping the likes of KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan.

Leg-spinner Chahal, who last played for India in August 2023, is the second wrist spinner in the team alongside Kuldeep Yadav.

However, Gill, who is enjoying a good run in the IPL as Gujarat Titans captain, found himself among the standbys along with Kolkata Knight Riders’ big-hitter Rinku Singh.

The selectors decided to show faith in Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a slow start in the IPL but regained his touch with a swashbuckling hundred recently for RR. The redoubtable Virat Kohli completed the Indian top-order after pulling off strong batting performances in the IPL.

The T20 World cup begins on June 2 in the USA and the Caribbean. India will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York.

IPL stars rewarded

India, who have had disappointing campaigns in the previous two World Cups due to their conservative batting approach, needed to make a few bold calls to stake a claim for an elusive ICC trophy.

Picking Dube ahead of Rinku is a bold call in that aspect considering the latter had done no wrong since making his India debut in August last year.

Before the IPL, Rinku, who has a strike rate of 176.23 in 15 T20Is, was considered a certainty in the India squad but selectors have preferred the six-hitting skills of Dube in the middle-order.

India’s top-order has come under a lot of criticism for its outdated approach in previous editions.

Considering the core remains the same, it remains to be seen how stalwarts like Kohli and Rohit fare in probably their last appearance in the biennial event.

On the wicketkeeper batters’ front, India were spoilt for choice and eventually the selectors picked Pant and Samson.

Ravindra Jadeja will be the spin all-rounder in the playing XI and his back-up in the squad is Axar Patel.

Questions remain over the pace attack with selectors picking Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh to assist spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Both Siraj and Arshdeep have not had the best of IPLs but are proven performers on the international stage. — PTI

The ipl flavour in T20 World Cup-bound team

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav were automatic choices in India’s T20 World Cup squad but the others made the cut with their exploits in the ongoing IPL. Nine of the 15 players picked were also part of the team that went to Australia for the last edition in 2022. Here is a lowdown on the selected players’ performances in the IPL so far:

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #Shubman Gill


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

2
Sports

India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain

3
Delhi

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

4
Chandigarh

4-year-old daughter of Punjab IPS couple dies after choking on milk

5
Haryana

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

6
Diaspora

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

7
India

Raghav Chadha underwent major eye surgery, will join poll campaign once better: Saurabh Bharadwaj

8
Punjab

Former Punjab ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Congress

9
Entertainment

Popular Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead at home

10
India

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

Don't Miss

View All
Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

Top News

2 Delhi schools evacuated after they receive bomb threat

5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...

Punjab ex-MLA Dalvir Goldy may join AAP a day after quitting Congress

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi, Naseeb Singh & Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame AAP alliance

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25

'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US

'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US

India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...

The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably

The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably

According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Tarn Taran: Two members of extortion gang held, weapon recovered

Amritpal Singh’s campaign for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

Passenger footfall crosses 30 lakh at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport

Lyricist’s book on Punjabis’ deep connect with Lahore released

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

In Bathinda, poll fever rises as candidates’ kin join canvassing

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari dares BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to debate

Girl had narrow escape at Sector 23 swimming pool in Chandigarh

PGIMER receives Rs 2 crore donation from retired IAS officer

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi, Naseeb Singh & Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame AAP alliance

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

NDMC deploys 8 anti-smog guns to combat air pollution

Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim president of Delhi unit

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

Inter-district gang of robbers busted

A robbery that wasn’t, five arrested

Jalandhar MC takes stock of water crisis

Vehicle thief lands in police net

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class VIII: Ayesha, Ravneet top district, share fourth spot in Punjab

NHAI rejects Ludhiana MC’s proposal for ads on Elevated Road pillars

85% of wheat crop over 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Justice still elusive for Giaspura victims

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in in Patiala district

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in Patiala district

Punjabi University celebrates 63rd foundation day

Patiala: Jail inmates learn computer programming

Nabha residents put up hoardings with posers to campaigning LS candidates

Khalsa College holds lecture on placement