India make strong start but lose focus to go down again

PTI

Perth, April 7

The Indian men’s hockey team dished out a much-improved performance as compared to its previous game but still lost 2-4 to Australia in the second Test of the five-match series here today.

After the 1-5 drubbing they received on Saturday, the Indians were able to play on equal terms against their formidable opponents in the first and second quarters of the match.

In fact, India were 2-1 ahead at half-time, but some sloppy defending in the third quarter cost them dearly as the hosts pumped in three goals to register their second straight win.

Jeremy Hayward (6th and 34th minutes) converted two penalty corners, while Jacob Anderson (42nd) and Nathan Ephraums (45th) found the net from field efforts for Australia. India’s both goals came off penalty corner conversions by Jugraj Singh (9th) and skipper Harmanpreet Singh (30th).

The third match of the series will be played here on April 10.

