 India make strong start but lose focus to go down again : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • India make strong start but lose focus to go down again

India make strong start but lose focus to go down again

India make strong start but lose focus to go down again

India lost 2-4 after leading 2-1 at half-time. HI



PTI

Perth, April 7

The Indian men’s hockey team dished out a much-improved performance as compared to its previous game but still lost 2-4 to Australia in the second Test of the five-match series here today.

After the 1-5 drubbing they received on Saturday, the Indians were able to play on equal terms against their formidable opponents in the first and second quarters of the match.

In fact, India were 2-1 ahead at half-time, but some sloppy defending in the third quarter cost them dearly as the hosts pumped in three goals to register their second straight win.

Jeremy Hayward (6th and 34th minutes) converted two penalty corners, while Jacob Anderson (42nd) and Nathan Ephraums (45th) found the net from field efforts for Australia. India’s both goals came off penalty corner conversions by Jugraj Singh (9th) and skipper Harmanpreet Singh (30th).

The third match of the series will be played here on April 10.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Hockey


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Retired IAF officer’s wife killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh

2
Himachal

BJP candidate Sudhir Sharma lodges police complaint against Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu

3
Delhi

AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case

4
Punjab

AAP’s ‘mass fast’: Democracy that Bhagat Singh fought for in danger, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

5
India

ED uses fridge, smart TV as evidence in money-laundering case against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

6
Himachal

Punjab man killed, 8 injured as oil tanker overturns in Himachal Pradesh’s Una; several shops, vehicles damaged

7
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s mother Balwinder Kaur, five others arrested

8
India

Weeks after namaz row, Gujarat varsity asks 7 foreign students to vacate hostel for overstaying

9
India

NDA will win ‘more than 4,000 seats’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar trolled for faux pas at PM Modi’s rally

10
India

NIA officials booked for bid to outrage TMC leader’s wife's modesty in West Bengal’s Bhupatinagar

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

Excise police scam: Delhi court denies Interim bail plea to BRS leader K Kavitha

Excise police scam: Delhi court denies interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea, saying the s...

Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast, Reports

Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast, Reports

Five people had been rescued out of nearly 130 believed to h...

Kangana Ranaut says ‘I don't consume beef, proud to be Hindu, as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating beef surfaces’

Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces

Says it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are bei...

TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Modi in WB

TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Narendra Modi in WB

Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...

Solar eclipse not visible in India: Weather is hot topic as spectators stake out their spots in US, Mexico and Canada

Solar eclipse not visible in India: Weather is hot topic as spectators stake out their spots in US, Mexico and Canada


Cities

View All

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, workers discuss poll strategy

55 days to go, campaigning yet to pick up pace in Amritsar district

Pingalwara: 71st marriage ceremony of inmates performed

NCW member, CJM meet victim paraded ‘naked’ in Tarn Taran

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

14 roundabouts under Chandigarh MC to be redesigned

Illegal mining: Bid to hit Naraingarh SDM’s car, attempt-to-murder case registered

Open House: What steps should PGI take to ensure compliance with fire safety protocol, protection of patients?

PGI sees link between screen time, delayed speech among young children

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

BJP seeks President’s rule in Delhi

BJP’s Chandni Chowk candidate pledges multi-speciality hospital

Election Commission under scrutiny over ‘inaction’ in AAP complaints against BJP

Congress manifesto promises major changes for Persons with Disabilities

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Mann

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar: Farmers take out tractor march

Kapurthala RCF eves emerge hockey champs

Phagwara: Snatchers on the prowl, target two

Hoshiarpur: 16 booked for duping residents on pretext of sending them abroad

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

AAP leaders fast against Kejri’s arrest

Elderly man booked for violating 4-yr-old

Gangster Newton, 24 accomplices attack youth’s kin

Man’s body found near factory

Preneet shown black flags at Patran

BJP Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur shown black flags at Patran

Patiala: Now, deposit licensed weapons by April 15

AAP workers observe fast

Shubhkaran’s death: Farmers protest ‘inaction’