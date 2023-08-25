Indian women’s hockey team starts 5s World Cup qualifier with a 7-2 win over Malaysia

New Delhi, August 25
India began their campaign in the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier with a rousing 7-2 win against Malaysia in Oman on Friday.
For India, captain Navjot Kaur (3th, 28th), Akshata Dhekale (4th), Mariana Kujur (17th), Monika Dipi Toppo (12th, 20th) and Mahima Choudhary (28th) were on target.
Malaysia struck through Wan Wan (7th) and Aziz Zafirah (11th).
India made an attacking start with a fast-paced set-play, scoring in the third minute through Navjot.
India's lead was doubled a minute later, when Dhekale scored a field goal.
Wan’s strike gave Malaysia a goal back, and they equalised four minutes later courtesy Zafirah’s flawless conversion of a Challenge Goal.
However, India quickly counterattacked and took the lead through Monika. At the end of the first-half, India were leading 3-2.
A quick start to the second half saw India score their fourth goal in the 17th minute through Kuju.
She made a run from the right flank, beating Malaysian defenders to find the back of the net.
Monika was on the score sheet once again in the 20th minute, extending India’s lead to 5-2. In the 28th minute, Mahima made it 6-2 for India.
With two minutes remaining, Navjot scored for the second time as India won 7-2. India will next take on Japan on Saturday.
