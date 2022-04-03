IPL 2022: Livingstone helps Punjab Kings post 180/8 against Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai, April 3
Punjab Kings rode on a half-century by Liam Livingstone to reach a below-par 180/8 against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne stadium here.
Livingstone lived a charmed life and capitalised on two dropped chances as he blasted 60 off 32 deliveries after Punjab had lost skipper Mayank Agarwal and Bhanuka Rajapaksa cheaply with only 14 runs on the board on being asked to bat first.
The 28-year-old England batter added 95 runs for the third wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (33) that put Punjab Kings on course for a big total but Chennai Super Kings reeled and restricted them to 180/8, from 109/3 in the 10th over.
Brief scores: Punjab Kings 180/8 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 60, Shikhar Dhawan 33; Chris Jordan 2/23, Dwaine Pretorius 2/30) against Chennai Super Kings.
--IANS
