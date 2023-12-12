 Junior World Cup: Flawed India looked out of their depth on big stage : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Junior World Cup: Flawed India looked out of their depth on big stage

Junior World Cup: Flawed India looked out of their depth on big stage

Junior World Cup: Flawed India looked out of their depth on big stage

Less than two years after finishing fourth in the tournament, India failed to cross even the first hurdle. FIH



Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Chandigarh, December 11

India’s campaign at the women’s Junior World Cup started with a 12-0 hammering of Canada — just the sort of momentum-building victory the Asian champions would have hoped for.

Yet, what began with a bang quickly fizzled out as India —less than two years after finishing fourth in the tournament — failed to cross even the first hurdle. India did end the tournament with three wins in a row to finish ninth, but when it mattered the most — in the pool matches against European championships finalists Germany and Belgium — they came up short.

Netherlands came back from 0-2 down in regulation time to beat Argentina in the shootout and defend their Junior World Cup title. Belgium beat England 7-0 to finish third.FIH

There wasn’t too much to read into India’s win against Canada, who finished with the wooden spoon for the second time in a row. The result, though, would have filled the players with confidence, which they carried into their next game.

Architects of own downfall

India took a 2-0 lead against Germany within the first 14 minutes. Germany, visibly stunned after their 0-6 loss to Belgium a day earlier, had made a slow start. However, India let that momentum slip away — partly because Germany started to find their feet, and partly because of their own mistakes.

For all their dominance in the first quarter — with plenty of scoring chances, including five in the first minute — India had just two goals to show for it. And when a desperate Germany pressed high at the start of the second quarter, India crumbled. Unable to “keep possession”, India “lost too many balls in our half to give away the momentum”, a frustrated coach Tushar Khandker said at halftime.

The errors led to Germany equalising, with two goals coming in the space of four minutes. India did get the momentum back as Germany, who also had a player shown the green card, started to tire in a hectic second quarter. India regained their lead but were again guilty of wasting their chances.

Not making it count when they had the momentum was a reason for India’s downfall. India, who converted just two of their 10 penalty corners, had 14 shots on target compared to Germany’s eight.

A recharged Germany again started with an aggressive press in the second half, and got two quick goals from defensive errors. In fact, all of Germany’s goals came after India gifted away possession in their own half.

Even when chasing the game, India could not control the ball, denoted by their overall possession of 43 per cent; and when they pushed high and forced the German defence into making errors, India wasted the counterattacking opportunities. India made things tougher for themselves when a player was yellow-carded in the final quarter.

Completely outplayed

All the shortcomings that led to India’s loss against Germany were highlighted even more in their next game. The reigning Asia Cup winners seemed out of their depth playing against Belgium — who came into the tournament with title aspirations and ended up finishing third for their first-ever World Cup medal.

Despite the 2-3 defeat, India were completely outplayed by Belgium. In a lop-sided first half, India had just 42 per cent possession, earned one penalty corner and had no shot on target. Belgium were assured in possession, and their defensive press was so effective that India barely got out of their own half, and had just four circle entries.

Even when Belgium retreated after taking a 2-0 lead, India could not create any real opportunities. It was only after a Belgian player was yellow-carded, India managed to equalise; but Belgium quickly went ahead again, unsurprisingly after stealing possession inside the Indian defensive third.

Tactical immaturity

In both the games, India’s players were guilty of holding on to the ball for far too long, which led to countless turnovers. It not only resulted in dangerous counterattacks, but also led to promising moves coming to nothing; and with it grew frustration and nervousness.

In general, India looked short of ideas in attack. Too often, they were slow in the transition from defence to attack. There were too many wayward passes, and most of the times they ended up hitting hopeful balls into the circle. This miscommunication can also be explained by the lack of proper positioning from the players.

India’s losses highlighted not only their technical weaknesses but also their tactical immaturity, which stem from the lack of a uniform training system from the grassroots up to the national team level.

In both the matches, the Indian coaches could be heard shouting instructions like “press high” or “hurry up” or “move the ball faster” from the sideline. But even as the players tried to show more urgency, their game lacked planning and composure.

#Canada


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh couple from India shot dead in possible case of mistaken identity: Canadian police

2
J & K

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year

3
Punjab

Congress Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Bittu raises issue of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's extradition during Zero Hour

4
India

Shivraj Singh Chouhan out, BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh CM; Narendra Tomar to be Assembly Speaker

5
India

Lucknow horror: PCS officer’s daughter gang-raped in moving car; three arrested

6
India

I-T raids on Odisha distillery enter 6th day, Rs 353 crore recovered so far

7
India

Mother paraded naked, tied to pole and beaten after son elopes with girl in Karnataka

8
India

Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha

9
Trending

'Acting died here': Raveena Tandon accidentally likes post trolling 'The Archies' actors Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor

10
J & K

National Conference to Kashmiri Pandits: Varied reactions pour in after SC upholds abrogation of Article 370

Don't Miss

View All
Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent
Haryana

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent; here is why

Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Top News

Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end

Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end

All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting

‘PoK humara hai...no one can snatch it from us’: Amit Shah in Parliament

‘PoK humara hai...no one can snatch it from us’: Amit Shah in Parliament

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, wa...

Two years on, Bikram Singh Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet

Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet

Amid Akali-AAP spat show, Congress ex-ministers face arrests

Man posing as NRI ‘exploits’ 4 women, arrested

Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested

The accused had made an ID on the portal under a fake name S...

Student leader to MP CM, rise of Hindutva poster boy

Mohan Yadav: Student leader to Madhya Pradesh CM, rise of Hindutva poster boy


Cities

View All

Ongoing work on Batala road leaves shopkeepers breathless

Ongoing work on Batala road leaves shopkeepers breathless

2 Glock pistols recovered from premises of Khalra govt school, two arrested

Man nabbed with 300-gm heroin, Rs 3.1L drug money

Six Hindu College students shine in Women’s Premier League 2024 auction

Punjab International Trade Expo witnesses footfall of 3.35L visitors this year

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Bathinda: Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

AIIMS-Bathinda nursing staff demands met

Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in Jan

Zirakpur: Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in January

Chandigarh Metro: Alignment report submitted

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi killers 'robbed' cabbie, cops probe claim

Chandigarh philanthropist Brij Khanna passes away at 91

‘Poisoning’ by imposter at PGI: Doctors' board carries out autopsy

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

ABVP mulls drive to encourage college students to attend classes

Women lack awareness on menstrual cycle: Survey

Jawaharlal Nehru University bans protests within 100 metres of academic buildings

Mercury dips in Capital

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers' suicide in Jalandhar: Friends allege pressure to strike compromise

Pathankot BJP MLA dubs DC 'Gabbar Singh' during drive against encroachers

Ministerial staff union extends pen-down strike in Kapurthala

NRI’s cousin surrenders before police

147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

Dense fog reduces visibility in Ludhiana, commuters inconvenienced

‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme: 350 appointments reserved for doorstep services

Close shave for two as car catches fire in Ludhiana

Over 20 booked on assault, attempt-to-murder charges

3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

Award Rafi with ‘Punjab De Anmol Ratan’: RCWC chief

Shaheedi Jor Mela: Despite ban, temporary stalls being set up along road leading to Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara

Man buries dead son in house due to financial crunch

‘Harassed’ by seniors, GRP cop goes missing