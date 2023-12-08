Junior World Cup: Sunk by Spanish Armada

Kuala Lumpur, December 7

Spain were superb from the wings and played a close-knit game to crush India 4-1 in a pool match of the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup here today.

Spain are leading Pool C with six points from two wins, while South Korea are ahead of India on goal difference, with both sides on three points. Dohyun Lim scored all of South Korea’s goals in their 4-1 win over Canada earlier today. Canada are yet to open their account after two losses. India will play their last pool match against Canada on Saturday.

Uttam Singh’s side, after starting the prestigious tournament on a high with a 4-2 victory against South Korea, were brought down to earth by the tactically superior Spain, who made full use of their opportunities and tightened their defence resolutely to deny India penalty corner conversions.

Arshad Liaqat scored a hat-trick in Pakistan’s 4-0 victory against New Zealand. FIH

Pol Cabre Verdiell (1st and 41st minutes) and Andreas Rafi (18th and 60th) were on target for the Spaniards, while for India, the consolation goal came from the stick of Rohit, who converted a penalty corner in the 33rd minute.

Most contests between India and Spain have gone to the wire but today it seemed the two-time champions were low on energy.

Spain’s searing pace helped them take the lead in the first minute itself. Cabre Verdiell, who was unmarked just in front of the India goalkeeper, made a lovely deflection.

India tried rotating the midfielders following the jolt but were unable to pierce the sturdy Spanish. Uttam’s side did manage a few circle penetrations with their aggressive play but the equaliser eluded them.

Just when India seemed to be finding their bearing, captain Rafi’s powerful drag-flick from a penalty corner beat the goalkeeper all ends up.

India did pull one back after missing two penalty corner opportunities in quick succession when Rohit slotted home the third to make it 1-2. But the joy was short-lived as Cabre Verdiell struck his second goal of the match to regain the two-goal lead.

Spain goalkeeper Jan Capellades stood out for his pluck and anticipation, saving at least three-four strikes from Indian forwards.

India earned three penalty corners between the 55th and 57th minutes but Capellades deny them success.

Spain earned a penalty stroke in the last minute and Rafi didn’t miss the opportunity to add to India’s misery.

Player of the Match Capellades called on his defence to improve. “What I try to do on every save is to watch the ball a lot, stay calm, and don’t lose my position. I think that the team has to improve during the penalty corners, we only have 14 seconds to dress up and we are very late,” he said.

Crucial wins for Pak, Dutch

A clinical Pakistan went top of Pool D by beating New Zealand 4-0 despite the junior Black Sticks leading the match statistics. “Today’s match was important to stay in the tournament so it was good that I scored the hat-trick,” said Player of the Match Arshad Liaqat.

Pakistan next play Belgium, who lost 3-5 to Netherlands in a thrilling encounter. The Dutch applied immense pressure throughout and took the lead in the ninth minute, Timo Boers burying a low drag-flick.

Belgium responded immediately, first Hugo Labouchere rocketing a drag-flick over the post-man, and then Maximilian Langer teasing one past the keeper from open play. Casper van der Veen levelled matters for the Dutch and the half ended 2-2.

Belgium went ahead again, Labouchere converting a penalty stroke despite the keeper getting a stick to it. But the Dutch fought back, Lucas Veen taking a quick free hit outside the circle and launching a flick home from just inside the D. They claimed the lead off a penalty corner deflection from injector Menno Boeren, and sealed matters with Boers rifling in a penalty stroke.

“It was important after the draw yesterday, we wanted to have a win in the tournament. Our attacking style, I think we want to improve that, we want to score a lot of goals,” Player of the Match Boers said. — Agencies

