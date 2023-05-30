Kohli joins squad ahead of WTC final

PTI

Arundel (Sussex), May 29

Batting mainstay Virat Kohli joined the Indian team’s training session today at the picturesque Arundel Castle Cricket Club along with left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who seemed to have recovered from a left shoulder injury, as India geared up for the WTC final.

India will play Australia at the Oval from June 7 to 11 for Test cricket’s world title.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) shared photographs of the members of the team, including Kohli, pace duo of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, on its official Twitter handle.

“Team India members begin their preparations for the WTC23 at Arundel Castle Cricket Club,” BCCI tweeted.