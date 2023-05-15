MS Dhoni signs Sunil Gavaskar’s shirt post IPL match against KKR

ANI
Chennai, May 15
Following his side's loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was seen sharing a heartwarming moment with legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.
Crucial fifties from Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana kept Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) playoffs hope alive as they registered 6 wickets victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
After the match, Dhoni signed Gavaskar's photo.
This goes straight into our hearts! 💛✍️— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 14, 2023
#YellorukkumThanks #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 pic.twitter.com/RQQLRNJthT
"This goes straight into our hearts! #YellorukkumThanks #WhistlePodu #Yellove," tweeted CSK's official Twitter handle.
Gavaskar represented India in 125 Tests from 1971-1987, scoring 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12 with 34 centuries and 45 fifties. He also played 108 ODIs, scoring 3,092 runs at an average of over 35 with a century and 13 fifties. He is considered as one of the greatest batters ever.
