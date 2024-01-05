Pitch-imperfect? Rohit bats for pitches back home

CAPE TOWN, January 4

There should be a review of how pitches are rated with India receiving undue criticism according to Test captain Rohit Sharma in the wake of his side’s seven-wicket win over hosts South Africa on a seaming surface with variable bounce at Newlands.

With variable bounce and sideways movement through the four-and-a-half, Rohit described the conditions as dangerous, but added he had no problem playing on such surfaces as long as it was accepted that Indian pitches will turn from Day 1.

“I don’t mind being on pitches like this as long as everyone keeps their mouth shut in India and no one is talking about the pitches there,” Rohit said. “Yes it is dangerous, but you come here (South Africa) to challenge yourself and you must face up to it.”

Rohit believes there is inconsistency in the way match referees rate pitches in different countries.

“In India, when it turns on Day 1, people say ‘Oh, there is a puff of dust’. We need to stay neutral, especially match referees. I would love to see how the pitches are rated. I still can’t believe the (Cricket) World Cup final pitch (in Ahmedabad) was rated below standard. A player (Australia’s Travis Head) got a hundred there. They must rate pitches based on what they see, not based on countries,” he said.

Rohit added there should be no difference in the rating of a pitch based on spin or seam on Day 1.

“We know pitches in India will spin but people don’t like it because it turns from ball one. But if it seams from ball one, that is OK? That is not fair,” he said. — Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohit Sharma