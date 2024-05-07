PSG keep guard up as Dortmund visit

PARIS, May 6

Paris St Germain lost the Champions League semifinal first leg 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund, but that doesn’t mean they will go all out to score twice in the return game, manager Luis Enrique said today.

That is the only sentence I know in French, ‘on va gagner’ we are going to win. It is a sentence I like, and I always think my team will win, so that is what I say — Luis Enrique, PSG Coach

The Ligue 1 champions overturned a one goal deficit against Barcelona in the quarterfinals, winning 4-1 in the second leg, but PSG are prepared to take the game with Borussia to extra time if that is what is needed.

“The aim isn’t to win by two goals, but to win, if you think you have to score two goals that seems like a big target,” Enrique said on the eve of the game in Paris. “We just want to play and score. If we score in the 89th minute, it will carry on. We don’t need to score right away, we just want to win the game.”

The manager wants his side concentrated on all aspects of their game, not only in attack.

“You could score twice in two minutes, but you could also concede,” he said. — Reuters