Rishabh Pant-less Delhi Capitals' not short on firepower

Rishabh Pant’s absence considerably reduces Delhi Capitals’ chances in the upcoming edition as the fear factor associated with the franchise won’t be there this time around.
The presence of three foreigners with the ability to win games single-handedly is DC’s biggest plus point. Australian Mitchell Marsh could be the enforcer in the powerplay. Australian opener David Warner has rarely had a bad season. South African Anrich Nortje is one of the scariest pacers in world cricket.
This could also be a season of redemption for Prithvi Shaw, with coach Ricky Ponting saying that his ward is working hard enough. — PTI
Squad
David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw
Captain: David Warner
Coach: Ricky Ponting
Home Ground: New Delhi
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
NATO keen to engage with India, says top official
‘NATO has shifted noticeably in its engagement with nations ...