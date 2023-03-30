Rishabh Pant-less Delhi Capitals' not short on firepower

Rishabh Pant’s absence considerably reduces Delhi Capitals’ chances in the upcoming edition as the fear factor associated with the franchise won’t be there this time around.

The presence of three foreigners with the ability to win games single-handedly is DC’s biggest plus point. Australian Mitchell Marsh could be the enforcer in the powerplay. Australian opener David Warner has rarely had a bad season. South African Anrich Nortje is one of the scariest pacers in world cricket.

This could also be a season of redemption for Prithvi Shaw, with coach Ricky Ponting saying that his ward is working hard enough. — PTI

Squad

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw

Captain: David Warner

Coach: Ricky Ponting

Home Ground: New Delhi