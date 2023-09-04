Rishabh Pant posts video of exercise session, says ‘thankful to God at least I have started seeing some light’

New Delhi, September 4
India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Monday took to social media, uploading a video of him running and doing exercises.
Pant posted a video on his official X (Formerly known as Twitter) account. He is recovering well from the injuries sustained in a car accident last year.
"Thankful to god at least I have started seeing some light in the dark tunnel. #blessed #RP17," tweeted Pant.
Thankful to god at least I have started seeing some light in the dark tunnel 🙏🤞🏻🤞🏻❤️.#blessed #RP17 pic.twitter.com/s1oy3H52EV— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) September 4, 2023
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had on July 21 issued an update on the recovery of its key players like Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul and Shreyas. Rahul, along with Iyer have resumed batting practice in nets and are also undergoing strength and fitness drills.
While Pant has also made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running, the statement read. Since then, Bumrah, KL and Iyer have made their way back into the national side and are in action during the Asia Cup 2023.
