 Rafael Nadal nicks nose by own racquet in comeback win : The Tribune India

Rafael Nadal nicks nose by own racquet in comeback win

Rafael Nadal nicks nose by own racquet in comeback win

With his victory against Fabio Fognini, Rafael Nadal is 21-0 in Grand Slam matches in 2022. AP/PTI

PTI

New York, September 2

Rafael Nadal cut himself on the bridge of his nose with his own racquet when it ricocheted off the court on the follow-through from a shot, leaving himself bloodied and dizzy during his second-round victory at the US Open.

Hubert Hurkacz lost to Ilya Ivashka. Usa today Sports/Reuters

Play was delayed for about five minutes during a medical timeout in the fourth set of what would become a 2-6 6-4 6-2 6-1 win against Fabio Fognini at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a match that began Thursday night and finished after midnight on Friday.

It made for a bizarre, and briefly scary scene, as Nadal immediately grimaced, dropped his racquet, put a palm to his face and then put both hands on his head. At least Nadal could joke about it afterwards during his on-court interview.

Asked whether he’d ever had that happen before, he mustered a chuckle and replied: “With a golf club but not with a tennis racket.”

How was he feeling? “Well, just a little bit dizzy at the beginning,” said Nadal, who has won four of his 22 Grand Slam titles at the US Open, most recently in 2019, the last time he entered the hardcourt tournament.

The episode came on the first point of the game with Nadal leading 3-0 in the fourth set and clearly in command after ceding the opening set for the second match in a row this week.

Williams sisters fall

Serena and Venus Williams traded fist bumps or palm slaps and chatted between points. They smiled while conversing in their seats at changeovers. When their first doubles match together in 4four-and-a-half years ended with a loss on Thursday night, the siblings hugged each other, then left the court to a standing ovation. The Williams sisters were eliminated by the Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova 7-6(5) 6-4. — AP

Day 4: highlights

HURKACZ shocked

Belarusian Ilya Ivashka stunned eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 4-6 7-6(5) 6-3 to reach the third round, where he will meet Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.

K for killer duo

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, the Australian Open doubles champions, advanced to the second round after recovering from a set down to clinch a 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory over Hugo Gaston and Lorenzo Musetti.

COLLINS TOO GOOD

Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins eased into the third round with a commanding 6-2 7-5 win over Spain’s Cristina Bucsa. Up next for the American is Frenchwoman Alize Cornet.

Contrasting wins

Sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka roared back from 5-1 down in the second set and saved two match points along the way to overcome veteran Kaia Kanepi 2-6 7-6(8) 6-4. Former finalist Karolina Pliskova also booked her place in the third round with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 win over fellow Marie Bouzkova.

ALCARAZ breaks sweat

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz was made to sweat in the third set but he came out on top in his second round match against Argentine Federico Coria, winning 6-2 6-1 7-5 to progress.

Bopanna, Ramanathan sent packing

New York: Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan made early exits from their respective events. While Bopanna lost both his opening-round matches in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles on Thursday, Ramanathan bowed out in the men’s doubles. Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop were stunned by Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego 6-7(2) 2-6. Bopanna and Yang Zhaoxuan lost 5-7 5-7 to Max Purcell and Gabriela Dabrowski in the mixed doubles. Ramanathan and Nikola Cacic lost 4-6 4-6 to Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s father receives ‘death threat’ email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

2
Punjab

Coming up, Rs 400-crore Mahindra group's Swaraj tractor plant in Mohali

3
Delhi

Paytm transaction of Rs 100 helps Delhi Police solve Rs 6 crore robbery; 3 held

4
Brand Connect

[Attention] Super Slim Keto Gummies Reviews [Gummy Bears in Canada] SCAM EXPOSED ALERT!

5
Haryana

Woman dies after being pushed from moving train for resisting sexual assault in Haryana's Tohana

6
Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

7
Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid hooking up after split from Camila, 'it's casual and not a constant thing'

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh gets 'threat' via email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

9
Nation

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

10
Nation

Gang acquires railway tickets worth Rs 28 crore illegally, sells at high profit; six nabbed

Don't Miss

View All
In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Top News

Big jolt for Nitish Kumar in northeast, 5 JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur

Big jolt for Nitish Kumar in northeast as 5 JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur

Earlier, bulk of the JDU MLAs had joined the BJP in Arunacha...

Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday

Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...

Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest

Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest

In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...

3 injured as speeding BMW car bangs into a tree in Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...


Cities

View All

Church vandalism: Cops tell religious shrines’ mgmt to install CCTV cameras

Church vandalism: Cops tell religious shrines' management to install CCTV cameras

Christian body moves Punjab and Haryana High Court for protection of churches

Owners of unauthorised buildings in vicinity of Golden Temple seek regularisation, ready to pay fee

Rs 748 lakh plan for upgrading sports infra in Amritsar

Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC workers demand regular jobs

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

3 injured as speeding BMW car bangs into a tree in Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

Panchkula rehri market fire: Hundreds lose lone source of livelihood

Panchkula Sector 9 rehri market reduced to rubble in blaze

Haryana Government offers Rs 25K initial relief to Panchkula fire victims

Leasehold to freehold: Remove building violations for conversion, says Chandigarh Housing Board

1,842 cases disposed of in 4 days, says Chief Justice of India UU Lalit

1,842 cases disposed of in 4 days, says Chief Justice of India UU Lalit

Chaos at Delhi airport after 2 flights cancelled

Delhi resident dies in accident on Manali NH

Paytm transaction of Rs 100 helps Delhi Police solve Rs 6 crore robbery; 3 held

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for 'illegal award of contract to daughter' during his term at KVIC

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

Clean-up begins at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium after ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ event

Dwarf disease: Doaba farmers report stunted paddy growth, fear low produce

Cops review security at religious sites after Tarn Taran church vandalism

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

LIT starts removing concrete, interlocking tiles around trees

Ludhiana Improvement Trust starts removing concrete, interlocking tiles around trees

Amritsar IED case: Crime branch grills accused brought from jail

Bharat Bhushan Ashu case: Money from tender scam invested in property? VB inquires

Owner of Society Cinema in Ludhiana shoots self at residence

Ludhiana: Resident fails to pay property tax, workshop sealed

Four faint as pupils spray perfume in classroom

Four faint in Rajpura as pupils spray perfume in classroom

Punjab Govt mulls sops for industry using stubble

32-kg single-use plastic seized by Patiala civic body

Gang of interstate smugglers busted, 35K ltr ENA seized by Excise Department, Patiala police

Will complete project to beautify Patiala's two rivulets, says minister Nijjar