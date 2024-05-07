SKY crossing all limits

PTI

Mumbai, May 6

Suryakumar Yadav's special hundred after a disciplined bowling effort set up Mumbai Indians' seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here today.

Suryakumar smashed 102 not out off 51 balls for his second IPL hundred, taking his team to an emphatic win in 17.2 overs, after SRH posted 173/8 in their innings.

Brief scores SRH: 173/8 in 20 overs (Head 48; Hardik 3/31, Piyush 3/33) vs MI: 174/3 in 17.2 overs (Suryakumar 102*; Bhuvneshwar 1/22) Sunday’s results CSK: 167/9 in 20 overs (Jadeja 43; Chahar 3/23, Harshal 3/24) vs PBKS: 139/9 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran 30; Jadeja 3/20)

KKR: 235/6 in 20 overs (Narine 81; Naveen 3/49) vs LSG: 137 all out in 16.1 overs (Stoinis 36; Harshit 3/24, Chakravarthy 3/30) 143 Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma's 143-run partnership is MI's highest for the 4th wicket in the IPL, breaking the record of 131 between Rohit Sharma and Anderson

Skipper Hardik Pandya returned figures of 4-0-31-3.

The win lifted MI from the bottom of the points table to the ninth spot while SRH, despite the loss, remained fourth with 12 points in 11 games.

Joining forces in the powerplay with MI reeling at 31/3, the pair of Suryakumar and Tilak Varma (37 not out off 32) did a superb recovery job with 143-run unbeaten stand to script a comprehensive victory. Suryakumar's sensational knock included 12 fours and half a dozen sixes.

For that matter, MI could have been reduced to 31/4 had a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery in the fifth over not pitched outside the leg stump with the veteran seamer pinning Varma in front of the wickets.

Ishan Kishan (9) perished early once again while Naman Dhir (0) endured a nine-ball duck.

With their backs against the wall, Suryakumar took a particular liking to Marco Jansen as he collected 22 runs off the seventh over with two sixes and two fours to begin his job.

But shortly after he completed his fifty off 30 balls, Suryakumar was seen stretching and wincing in pain while looking to manage a groin strain.

However, to his credit, the world No. 1 T20 batter hung around till the end to take MI over the line as he finished the game with a flurry of boundaries — two sixes and as many fours off his last four balls. “Traditional shots came from the Mumbai school of arts. I knew what to do when the ball was seaming and then brought out all the shots which I practice,” Suryakumar said.

The decline in Rohit Sharma's form also came to the fore with the India captain mistiming one to be dismissed for a four — his fourth score in single digits this IPL in last five outings.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya struck form before the T20 World Cup while veteran Piyush Chawla also bagged three wickets as SRH posted for a below-par total.

