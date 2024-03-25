Star-studded Haryana crowned champions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

A star-studded Haryana defeated hosts Maharashtra in the shootout to win the senior women’s hockey National Championship title in Pune today.

Haryana took the lead when Deepika, the leading goal-scorer of the tournament, converted a penalty corner in the 26th minute. Maharashtra scored a late equaliser with a penalty corner conversion from Akshata Dhekale (54th minute). Haryana earned a penalty corner in the final minutes but failed to score.

National Hockey We are all very proud of the result. Coming into the tournament with so many India team players, I think there was a little bit of pressure on us. However, as a squad we are all familiar with each other and have a good bond and that really helped us deliver. Savita, Haryana captain

In the shootout, Navneet Kaur, Usha and Sonika scored, while captain Savita made three successive saves as Haryana won the tiebreaker 3-0. “Definitely there was pressure, especially when you are playing against the home team, but I focused on my process and got the outcome we wanted,” India captain Savita said about the shootout.

“I think we played well but maybe our goal conversion could have been better. Full credit must go to Maharashtra who played an excellent game,” she added.

“It is a good feeling to represent and give back to my state. We are all very proud of the result. Coming into the tournament with so many India team players, I think there was a little bit of pressure on us. However, as a squad we are all familiar with each other and have a good bond and that really helped us deliver the results,” she added.

Jharkhand defeated last edition’s champions Madhya Pradesh 2-0 to finish third for the third year in a row.

