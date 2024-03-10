United make Everton pay

MANCHESTER, March 9

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford fired in penalties to give Manchester United a 2-0 win over Everton today, their first Premier League victory in three games and one that will no doubt fan the embers of their top-four hopes.

Erik ten Hag’s team remain sixth but with 47 points they crept closer to fourth-placed Aston Villa on 55 with a game in hand. Fifth-placed Tottenham, who host Villa on Sunday, have 50 points and two games in hand.

“Every game we have to win, so every game is a must-need,” Ten Hag said. “We could have scored three or four goals not just the two penalties. We could have been calmer and more composed on the ball.” — Reuters