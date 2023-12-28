United star in Theatre of Dreams

Manchester, December 27

Welcome to Manchester United, Jim Ratcliffe. In the space of 90 minutes, and in front of soon-to-be director Dave Brailsford, Old Trafford witnessed the best and worst of Erik ten Hag’s team.

Two days after confirmation that British billionaire Ratcliffe will buy a stake of up to 25% in the club, United trailed by two goals inside 26 minutes against Aston Villa and were booed by the home crowd on Tuesday. Ten Hag’s players then produced a spectacular second-half comeback to win 3-2 and spark celebrations rarely seen at its famed stadium during a troubled season so far.

“We said ‘keep going, believe in ourselves.’ That is what I demand from the team,” Ten Hag said afterward.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are back at the top of the league and Darwin Nunez is again among the goals. Nunez ended a 12-game scoring drought to set up Jurgen Klopp’s team for a 2-0 win against Burnley. — AP