Viral video: Ukrainian striker comes as substitute, watch the support he gets from the crowd

Chandigarh, February 28
Ukraine striker Roman Yaremchuk received an standing applause from Benfica fans in support of his home country during their league match against Vitoria SC.
Roman moved to tears after he was given a standing ovation from supporters.
🇺🇦 This moment... Speachless! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EpgNydnZer— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) February 27, 2022
Ukrainian forward Roman Yaremchuk comes on for Darwin Núñez and is handed the captain’s armband.— Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) February 27, 2022
The entire Benfica supporters group gives him a standing ovation, moving Yaremchuk to tears.
Very emotional moment at the Luz. pic.twitter.com/BY8cLPS1Aa
¡SLAVA UKRAINI! 🇺🇦— Nuno (@enganjento) February 27, 2022
🔴⚪️🦅
🥺❤️💔 pic.twitter.com/k81oRUAqmb
Ukraine international Roman Yaremchuk was given the captain's armband when he came off the bench for Benfica 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/veBOToFhb6— GOAL (@goal) February 27, 2022
Initially, the Ukrainian striker wasn't in the playing XI but came as a substitute. Benfica went on to win the match by a 3-0 scoreline at the Estadio da Luz, with Darwin Nunez scoring a brace.
