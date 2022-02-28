Viral video: Ukrainian striker comes as substitute, watch the support he gets from the crowd

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 28

Ukraine striker Roman Yaremchuk received an standing applause from Benfica fans in support of his home country during their league match against Vitoria SC.

Roman moved to tears after he was given a standing ovation from supporters.

Ukrainian forward Roman Yaremchuk comes on for Darwin Núñez and is handed the captain’s armband.



The entire Benfica supporters group gives him a standing ovation, moving Yaremchuk to tears.



Very emotional moment at the Luz. pic.twitter.com/BY8cLPS1Aa — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) February 27, 2022

Ukraine international Roman Yaremchuk was given the captain's armband when he came off the bench for Benfica 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/veBOToFhb6 — GOAL (@goal) February 27, 2022

Initially, the Ukrainian striker wasn't in the playing XI but came as a substitute. Benfica went on to win the match by a 3-0 scoreline at the Estadio da Luz, with Darwin Nunez scoring a brace.