 Wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang say they did not run away from trials; good to see youngsters fighting for their rights : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang say they did not run away from trials; good to see youngsters fighting for their rights

Wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang say they did not run away from trials; good to see youngsters fighting for their rights

Both wrestlers, who are abroad at different locations for training, came live on social media to respond to the allegations and recent developments

Wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang say they did not run away from trials; good to see youngsters fighting for their rights

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, July 24

Facing the wrestling fraternity’s wrath for accepting exemption from the Asian Games trials, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on Monday said they are hurt that young wresters dragged them to the court but are at the same time delighted to see the junior grapplers starting to fight for their rights.

The IOA ad-hoc panel conducted trials in all 18 categories for the Hangzhou Games but decided to give direct entries to Bajrang (65kg) and Vinesh (53kg), triggering angry reactions from many in the wrestling fraternity.

Junior wresters Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal approached the Delhi High Court, appealing that the exemption be set aside but their petition was dismissed.

Both Bajrang and Vinesh, who are abroad at different locations for training, came live on social media to respond to the allegations and recent developments.

“We are not against the trials. I can’t blame Antim. She is not wrong. She is fighting for her right and we are fighting for our right. She is too young, she does not understand. But we are not wrong,” Vinesh said.

“We fought against the system, against the powerful. We took blows on our heads, no one came forward (then).

“She says she was cheated, but did I cheat (during CWG trials)? If at all it was done, it was done by Brij Bhushan, or got it done. My job was to wrestle, and I did that.

“If she felt cheated then she should have gone to court at that time. It hurts. But I am glad the kids have started speaking, they are gathering courage now. It’s positive for wrestling,” said Vinesh, the two-time World Championship medallist.

Bajrang said they wanted to speak on the issue only after the trials and after the decision of the Delhi High Court order on the petition.

“It was said that there are 3-4 wrestlers who can beat Vinesh but dear Antim, Vinesh has not lost (as yet), and will not lose.

“Antim, you said you became first Indian to win U-20 championship but Vinesh is also the only woman wrestler to have won two Worlds medal. You filed court case against us?,” he said.

Vinesh said they do not fear trials.

“We have given 20 years to wrestling. She says I have not practised but I was at protest site. We are still hungry. We put everything at stake when we were at the peak of our career.

“The effort that they have put in getting these trials done, if that much they had done at dharna, Brij Bhushan would not have been outside today and all of us would have been wrestling.

“We did not run away from trials, we just wanted enough time to train. Take our trials, we have not run away from country. Someone wins and someone loses but we can’t be given even one-month time to train?,” she said.

Vinesh also asserted that she is not going to quit like this.

“It’s been 20 years I have been in this sport. Twice I have returned from Olympics without a medal. My mother and I have dreamt of winning at the Olympics. Why should I quit.

“The youngsters are being misled. If they say we have done nothing, it’s wrong. It hurts. We also made contributions by winning medals but the sport is being destroyed. People who call themselves God of wrestling do not know how to respect women,” she said.

Bajrang said they won’t issue clarifications every now and then.

“The whole wrestling fraternity can sit together. You answer our questions and we will answer yours. If we are proved wrong, we will quit wrestling.”

They also lambasted London Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt for siding with outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they have accused of sexually exploiting women wrestlers.

#Bajrang Punia #Social Media #Vinesh Phogat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Indian Army's 2 retd Lt Colonels, Major among 8 jailed in MES scam

2
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

3
Punjab

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

4
Haryana

S+4: Dept recommends FIRs against defaulters

5
Diaspora

Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada

6
Nation

Central Government officers entitled to Rs 1.3 lakh gadgets, can retain after 4 years

7
Punjab

SGPC's YouTube channel to air Gurbani from today

8
Himachal

Monsoon fury: 16-km stretch damaged, opening of Kiratpur-Nerchowk National Highway delayed

9
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

10
Chandigarh

IAF officer killed during robbery bid cremated at Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Top News

Logjam persists in Parliament as Opposition presses for PM Modi’s statement on Manipur issue

Logjam persists in Parliament as Opposition presses for PM Modi’s statement on Manipur issue

Government maintains Home Minister will reply to any such de...

Ready to debate on Manipur issue, don’t know why Oppn stalling: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Ready to debate on Manipur issue, don't know why Opposition stalling: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

On Sunday, defence minister Rajnath Singh called up senior o...

Punjab Governor writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, calls two-day Assembly session in June ‘patently illegal’

Punjab governor calls special Assembly session 'patently illegal', fate of 4 Bills hangs in balance

Banwarilal Purohit said his letters were lying with the CM u...

AAP’s Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session

Monsoon session ends on August 11

Gyanvapi committee moves Supreme Court against Varanasi court’s order for ASI survey

Supreme Court stays Varanasi court order for ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex for 2 days

The top court asks the Muslim side to approach the Allahabad...


Cities

View All

Bundh on drain in Attari area breached

Bundh on drain in Attari area breached

Breach in Tarn Taran village drain leaves paddy field inundated

Knotty affairs: Canopy of loose overhead wires for traders in Landa Bazaar

Open House: what steps should be taken by the government to avoid such flood-like situations?

SGPC's YouTube channel to air Gurbani from today

Punjab Police conducts cordon-and-search operation in Bathinda range

Punjab Police conducts cordon-and-search operation in Bathinda range

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Two girls die of asphyxiation after fire breaks out in Chandigarh industrial area

Two girls die of asphyxiation after fire breaks out in Chandigarh industrial area

IAF officer killed during robbery bid cremated at Mohali

Video of altercation between Punjab AAP MLA, Chandigarh traffic official surfaces; MLA accused of misbehaviour

Rumour of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Zirakpur Snarl-ups: Commuting a nightmare on NH

Supreme Court raps Delhi govt for ‘throwing its hands up’ on RRTS project

Supreme Court raps Delhi govt for ‘throwing its hands up’ on RRTS project

Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain's interim bail by 5 weeks in money-laundering case

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session

Yamuna in Delhi swells further, Old Railway Bridge shut for train traffic

Yamuna water level going down, nothing to worry about, says Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

2 breaches in Beas wreak havoc at Sultanpur Lodhi

2 breaches in Beas wreak havoc at Sultanpur Lodhi

Jalandhar: Cracks appear in Lohian school buildings, fear grips staff, students

Khalsa Aid, Hakumatpuri extend a helping hand to flood-hit schools in Jalandhar

Boy drowns in Shah canal

Open House: What steps should be taken by the government to avoid such flood-like situations?

Damaged Circuit House, Sarabha Nagar roads prone to accidents

Damaged Circuit House, Sarabha Nagar roads prone to accidents

PAC activists visit 50 MLD CETP, seeks registration of FIR

Trio posing as I-T officials loot cash, valuables

Speeding car rams into power transformer near agri varsity

Manipur violence: Cong holds satyagraha

Kids throw caution to winds, play in rivulets

Kids throw caution to winds, play in rivulets in Patiala

Minister releases gambusia fish in pond

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar visits flood-hit villages in Patiala

Immigration firms asked to submit details

Land row: Protesters seek involvement of SC, rights commissions