 ENTRY INTO COUNCILS : The Tribune India

Lahore, Tuesday, November 21, 1922

ENTRY INTO COUNCILS



THE All-India Congress Committee was to meet in Calcutta to discuss the report of the Civil Disobedience Enquiry Committee, which for all practical purposes means the conflicting recommendations of the two halves of the Committee on the momentous and at present only practical question of entry into the Councils. That the proceedings of the meeting would be lively, perhaps stormy, all who know anything about the differences which exist among Congressmen in this matter and of which such evidence has been afforded during the last few days, can easily anticipate. If the attitude of the Press and the proceedings of the several Conferences and public meetings held in different parts of the country are an index of the mind of Congressmen, it is almost too much to hope that the pro-entry party will win. Among the leading English newspapers that are devoted to the Congress, though not necessarily to the non-co-operation programme, only three are in favour of entry into the Councils, and of these three only one is in favour of entry into the Councils with a policy of immediate obstruction. Among the vernacular newspapers the proportion seems to be as small, in some provinces even smaller. Four Provincial Conferences have been held since the division among the members of the C.D. Committee came to be known, and of these while one has, under the guidance of its President, refrained from expressing any opinion on the subject, three have declared themselves against the entry. The last of the three — the Conference at Rohtak — is the most noticeable, because it was the first Conference held after the publication of the C.D. Report and after the delegates and their leaders had had an opportunity of studying the arguments for and against entry, as presented by the two halves of the Committee, including the President-elect of the Congress himself.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'Piglets' investments turn sour for scores of investors; Punjab firm dupes people of hundreds of crores

2
World

'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

3
Nation

Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son; parts dumped in different places

4
Punjab

US varsity updates policy, allows Sikh students to wear kirpan on campus

5
Nation

COP27 approves 'historic decision' to set up 'loss and damage' fund, but contentious issues remain

6
Punjab

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

7
Patiala

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

8
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

9
Impact Feature

Is the Big Eyes Coin Pre-sale the Safety Blanket Investors Need Amid Solana and Crono’s Huge Losses During the Crypto Crash?

10
Amritsar

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

North Korea calls UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ‘puppet of US’ after missile launch

North Korea calls UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres 'puppet of US' after missile launch

Guterres earlier issued a statement condemning North Korea's...

COP27 seals ‘loss & damage’ deal

COP27 seals 'loss & damage' deal

Fund to aid poor nations hit by climate disasters | No conse...

5 dead, 25 injured in US nightclub shooting, suspect held

5 dead, 25 injured in US nightclub shooting, suspect held

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...

World waited far too long for this: India hails move

World waited far too long for this: India hails COP27 move

World should not burden farmers with mitigation responsibili...


Cities

View All

MC lags in revenue recovery targets

MC lags in revenue recovery targets

Civic body not collecting sewer charges from builders: AAP leader

SGPC chief Dhami objects to Haryana Speaker's demand, presses Punjab's claim over Chandigarh

Gang involved in looting petrol pumps busted in Tarn Taran dist

DTF: Govt must fulfil promises made to teachers on Diwali

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

Unoccupied Sec-24 Chandigarh Mayor’s house to get ~6.64L facelift

Unoccupied Sector-24 Chandigarh Mayor's house to get Rs 6.64L facelift

25-year-old in police net for strangulating girl in Chandigarh's Burail

Terror funding: Cops scour Panjab University student's mobile record

Same-day discharge of patients getting stent 'saves' 100 bed days: PGI study

4 held for Mohali youth's murder

Top BJP leaders descend on Delhi election arena

Top BJP leaders descend on Delhi election arena

MCD poll: NGO demands 4% vendor licences for persons with disabilities

Kejri targets BJP over sanitation, garbage disposal

Mother Dairy hikes milk rates

Students beat dog to death, video goes viral

Lohian councillor’s daughter hangs self

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Nurmahal NC president finally calls trust-vote meeting on Nov 23

Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch

One held with 50-gm heroin

Ludhiana Civic body fails to shift stray cattle to shelters

Ludhiana Civic body fails to shift stray cattle to shelters

Two murder suspects land in police net in Ludhiana

2 persons rescued from kidnapper’s clutches

Cop shoots off letter to DGP

‘No work’ for leisure trip: Show-cause notice issued to Samrala Bar Association chief

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Bar Council puts Patiala lawyers on notice

Helpline for mishap victims to get relief launched by Patiala DC

Patiala: BKU leaders observe fast unto death