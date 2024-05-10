Mrs Naidu in South Africa

MRS Sarojini Naidu’s visit to South Africa and the work she has done there have not altogether been without some effect. The prejudice in that country against Indians has been so strong that even Mahatma Gandhi has not been able to remove it, with all his unrivalled ability and persuasiveness. The Gandhi-Smuts Agreement of 1914 was expected to ensure to the Indians a definite position which they could enjoy without being disturbed by anybody. But obviously there is no relying upon such an agreement in a country where self-interest and colour prejudice move men to action. Recently, the South African Government has made the position of Indians absolutely unendurable and the Class Areas Bill, which was designed to segregate Indians and sap their very life, would have become law and been in force by now, but for an accidental dissension arising among the two parties there. Even now, the danger to Indians is not averted and the Bill, which has temporarily been withheld, may yet be introduced after the elections. But what is gratifying to India at this juncture is the effect of Mrs Naidu’s tour to South Africa and the numerous addresses she delivered there, explaining the claims of Indians and interviewing public men of all shades of opinion. Her magnetic personality and charming eloquence have compelled the White population to give her a patient hearing and to some extent admire the power of her eloquence and the force of her moral appeal. It is a different thing, however, if self-interest has been so strong and deep-rooted in them that her work could not produce any radical change in their attitude towards Indians.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air India Express cabin crew call off strike; airline to reinstate 25 terminated crew members
To minimise disruptions, Air India is operating flights on 2...
Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea
The Bench had on May 7 hinted at Kejriwal’s release on inter...
Nijjar killing case: India says Canada has not shared any specific evidence or information yet
The MEA spokesperson says many of India's extradition reques...
Haryana political crisis: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala writes to Governor Dattatreya, seeks floor test; Congress demands President's rule
Grand Old Party seeks time to meet Governor Bandaru Dattatre...
9 killed after explosion at fireworks manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi
Seven rooms stocked with firecrackers were completely gutted...