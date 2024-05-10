Mrs Naidu in South Africa

MRS Sarojini Naidu’s visit to South Africa and the work she has done there have not altogether been without some effect. The prejudice in that country against Indians has been so strong that even Mahatma Gandhi has not been able to remove it, with all his unrivalled ability and persuasiveness. The Gandhi-Smuts Agreement of 1914 was expected to ensure to the Indians a definite position which they could enjoy without being disturbed by anybody. But obviously there is no relying upon such an agreement in a country where self-interest and colour prejudice move men to action. Recently, the South African Government has made the position of Indians absolutely unendurable and the Class Areas Bill, which was designed to segregate Indians and sap their very life, would have become law and been in force by now, but for an accidental dissension arising among the two parties there. Even now, the danger to Indians is not averted and the Bill, which has temporarily been withheld, may yet be introduced after the elections. But what is gratifying to India at this juncture is the effect of Mrs Naidu’s tour to South Africa and the numerous addresses she delivered there, explaining the claims of Indians and interviewing public men of all shades of opinion. Her magnetic personality and charming eloquence have compelled the White population to give her a patient hearing and to some extent admire the power of her eloquence and the force of her moral appeal. It is a different thing, however, if self-interest has been so strong and deep-rooted in them that her work could not produce any radical change in their attitude towards Indians.

