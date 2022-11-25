14-year-old Pune boy proposes 13-year-old girl on social media, booked

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 25

Pune Police recently booked a 14-year-old Class 8th boy for allegedly proposing a 13-year-old girl by posting a video of her images on social media.

Besides, the boy threatened her with dire consequences if she turns down the offer, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

As per police both minors study in the same school. As per complaint filed by girl’s mother the boy clicked photos of her daughter and compiled them in a video. He later posted the video on social media asking the girl to be his wife. Upon noticing video, the girl informed her parents.

Senior police officer said parents of the boy have been summoned in the case and they will be produced, before child welfare committee after the school exams finishes.