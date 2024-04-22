8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 22

A family of eight left a restaurant without paying their £329 bill (approx. Rs 34,000), prompting a police complaint being filed against them.

The incident came to light at Bella Ciao Swansea, a newly opened restaurant in the UK. A woman within the group initially tried to pay the bill with a savings card that was declined twice. She then instructed her son to remain at the restaurant while she retrieved another card from her car, but never returned. Eventually, the son received a call and abruptly left the restaurant, leaving the bill unpaid.

Bella Ciao Swansea shared the CCTV footage of the woman attempting to pay the bill, accompanied by her son, in a Facebook post. The restaurant further explained that the family had made a reservation using a fake mobile number, making it difficult to contact them after the incident.

The restaurant’s post garnered attention on social media, with users expressing disappointment at the family’s actions. One user said, ‘The children deserve better parents.’ Another said, ‘All the restaurants should change, pay when you order, I don’t mind paying when ordering.’

In response to the incident, Bella Ciao Swansea filed a police complaint, and authorities are now aware of the identities of the individuals involved. ‘We hope they are finally caught and do not do this to any more businesses,’ the restaurant wrote.

