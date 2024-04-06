‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Basti, April 6
A 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Basti showed great presence of mind and saved herself and her 15-month-old niece from monkey attack.
Reacting to the situation, 13-year-old Nikita used ‘Alexa’, Amazon’s virtual voice assistant, to scare away a monkey that had entered her house and was creating havoc. She asked Alexa to bark, hoping the dog’s voice would scare away the monkey and luckily it worked.
Nikita said, “A few guests visited our home, and they left the gate open. Monkeys entered the kitchen and started throwing things here and there. The kid was scared, and so was I. But then I saw Alexa and asked it to play the sound of a dog. Because of that barking sound, the monkeys were scared and ran away.”
