‘Choti Deepika’: Young girl recreates epic scene of ‘Ram Leela’, earns praise from Ranveer Singh

February 9

In the world of social media, imitating movie styles and flaunting the hook steps of various performace has now become a global culture. From ‘Shrivalli’ to ‘Kacha Badam’, internet is flooded with social media junkies doing their bit to promote this culture.

This time, a young girl portraying Deepika Padukone’s Ram Leela look has gone viral on social media. The girl (dramatizing Deepika) can be seen dressed in similar attire, having heated exchange with Ranveer Singh in a voice over.

The video is going crazy viral and even Ranveer Singh could not resist sharing it on his Twitter. The actor called her mini version of Deepika. He has hailed the expressions of little girl.

Tagging his co-star and wife, Ranveer wrote, “Check out this mini version of you!” while praising the young talent. “Love the expressions!”

Leela jaisi koi nahi! 😄

Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone

Love the expressions! ❤️ #chotideepika pic.twitter.com/sY3Pa692CG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 9, 2022

People on social media agreed with Ranveer Singh and praised the young girl’s skills. The video features young content creator and YouTuber Rashi Shinde. The video originally posted on Navratri last year on Moj app,amassed over 51 million viewson the app and has been shared on other platforms as well.

The scene displayed by this little girl was the USP of the movie, as it depicted the family rivalry of two lovers.

