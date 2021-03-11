Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal seen outside clinic; viral picture sparks curiosity as fans ask if ‘she is pregnant’?

Chandigarh, August 20
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most-loved real-life couples. And ever news related to them hits the headlines.
It’s been a while that Katrina Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a baggy outfit, and since then speculation were rife that the actress could be pregnant.
Now, the star couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, were recently sported outside a health clinic in Mumbai, and the photos have gone viral.
As soon as the pictures surfaced on the social media, fans and well wishers started asking if Katrina was pregnant.
Taking to Instagram, a fan page named vickat81 shared the picture of Katrina and Vicky outside the clinic.
The caption read, “Vickat gets snapped at the clinic today exclusively.”
A fan questioned, “Good news… ?” another wrote, “She is pregnant I’m 100% sure.”
View this post on Instagram
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...