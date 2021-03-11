Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal seen outside clinic; viral picture sparks curiosity as fans ask if ‘she is pregnant’?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 20

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most-loved real-life couples. And ever news related to them hits the headlines.

It’s been a while that Katrina Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a baggy outfit, and since then speculation were rife that the actress could be pregnant.

Now, the star couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, were recently sported outside a health clinic in Mumbai, and the photos have gone viral.

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the social media, fans and well wishers started asking if Katrina was pregnant.

Taking to Instagram, a fan page named vickat81 shared the picture of Katrina and Vicky outside the clinic.

The caption read, “Vickat gets snapped at the clinic today exclusively.”

A fan questioned, “Good news… ?” another wrote, “She is pregnant I’m 100% sure.”