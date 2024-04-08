 Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Trending
  • Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Photo for representation only.



PTI

Auckland, April 8

Gossip flows through the offices and lunchrooms of our workplaces, seemingly filling idle time. But perhaps, through these ubiquitous and intriguing conversations, we are influencing our workplace relationships more than we realise.

Is gossiping a route to friendship or a surefire way to make workplace enemies? It turns out the answer hinges on how the recipient of the gossip perceives the intentions of the gossiper.

Workplace gossip – defined as informal and evaluative talk about absent colleagues – is pervasive yet often misunderstood.

Traditionally frowned upon and branded as unproductive or even deviant, recent research paints a more complex picture of gossip.

While some studies imply that gossip leads to friendships between coworkers, others suggest it undermines workplace relationships. Our research indicates these apparently contradictory findings stem from misunderstanding the nuances of how gossip shapes workplace social relations.

We focused on gossip recipients – the listeners – and asked how they perceived these exchanges, and what effect receiving gossip had on their relationships with coworkers.

Understanding workplace gossip

Researchers use three frameworks or concepts to make sense of workplace gossip.

The “exchange perspective” holds that gossip binds coworkers to one another through a sort of quid pro quo. A colleague may offer informational morsels, with an expectation of social support and inside information in return.

The “reputational information perspective” focuses on how gossip shapes recipients' views of targets – the people the gossip is about. Vital information might be shared to warn others about toxic personalities or to signal someone as particularly trustworthy.

Finally, the “gossip valence” refers to whether gossip conveys positive or negative information about its target.

The effect of hearing gossip

Our research looks at how gossip affects the recipient's perception of the person sharing the gossip.

Data was collected from participants using two techniques: written incident reports and follow-up interviews. This approach provided the researchers with detailed descriptions of how workplace gossip incidents affected interpersonal relationships from the recipient's perspective.

Our findings show that the recipients' perceptions of these exchanges matter a great deal. In particular, their interpretation of the gossiper's intentions can set off a chain reaction.

If the recipient judges the gossiper's intentions as genuine and authentic – a way of opening up about one's real views of coworkers – gossip can spark a new friendship or rekindle an old one.

When one person says, “I find it so frustrating when Mark talks down to me like that”, for example, the recipient has been trusted with the gossiper's true feelings about Mark, a problematic colleague. This creates a stronger bond – especially if the recipient agrees with the opinion.

Curiously – and perhaps a little worryingly – we found negative gossip was a stronger way of building friendships than positive gossip, provided intentions were interpreted as genuine.

If the recipient evaluates the intention as prosocial – in other words, sharing accurate and valuable information that benefits people other than the gossiper – trust increases and collegial relationships are strengthened.

As one research participant explained: "I actually noticed that the source is the kind of guy that only really says positive things about people […] That's why I think I began to trust him because he doesn't run people down too much.' If the gossiper's intentions are perceived as self-serving, the recipient's trust in them goes down and there's little likelihood of the two becoming friends.

One participant explained:"They said this to damage her reputation and cause drama in the workplace." While another said:"After listening to him gossiping about another waitress, I felt very uncomfortable. I was afraid of him saying negative things about me if I make mistakes." Not just idle chatter

Our study supports the idea that gossip isn't merely idle chatter but a valuable (and risky) social currency.

We often engage in gossip without even thinking about why we're doing so. But our findings show other people pay a lot of attention to our motivations for gossiping.

Given we have little control over how our intentions are interpreted by others, this study is a timely reminder to think before you share gossip.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Retired IAF officer’s wife killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh

2
Himachal

BJP candidate Sudhir Sharma lodges police complaint against Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu

3
Delhi

AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case

4
Punjab

AAP’s ‘mass fast’: Democracy that Bhagat Singh fought for in danger, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

5
India

ED uses fridge, smart TV as evidence in money-laundering case against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

6
Himachal

Punjab man killed, 8 injured as oil tanker overturns in Himachal Pradesh’s Una; several shops, vehicles damaged

7
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s mother Balwinder Kaur, five others arrested

8
India

Weeks after namaz row, Gujarat varsity asks 7 foreign students to vacate hostel for overstaying

9
India

NDA will win ‘more than 4,000 seats’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar trolled for faux pas at PM Modi’s rally

10
India

NIA officials booked for bid to outrage TMC leader’s wife's modesty in West Bengal’s Bhupatinagar

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

Excise police scam: Delhi court denies Interim bail plea to BRS leader K Kavitha

Excise policy scam: Delhi court denies interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea, saying the s...

Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast, Reports

Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast, Reports

Five people had been rescued out of nearly 130 believed to h...

Kangana Ranaut says ‘I don't consume beef, proud to be Hindu, as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating beef surfaces’

Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces

Says it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are bei...

TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Modi in WB

TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Narendra Modi in WB

Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...

Solar eclipse not visible in India: Weather is hot topic as spectators stake out their spots in US, Mexico and Canada

Solar eclipse not visible in India: Weather is hot topic as spectators stake out their spots in US, Mexico and Canada


Cities

View All

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, workers discuss poll strategy

55 days to go, campaigning yet to pick up pace in Amritsar district

Pingalwara: 71st marriage ceremony of inmates performed

NCW member, CJM meet victim paraded ‘naked’ in Tarn Taran

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

14 roundabouts under Chandigarh MC to be redesigned

Illegal mining: Bid to hit Naraingarh SDM’s car, attempt-to-murder case registered

Open House: What steps should PGI take to ensure compliance with fire safety protocol, protection of patients?

PGI sees link between screen time, delayed speech among young children

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

BJP seeks President’s rule in Delhi

BJP’s Chandni Chowk candidate pledges multi-speciality hospital

Election Commission under scrutiny over ‘inaction’ in AAP complaints against BJP

Congress manifesto promises major changes for Persons with Disabilities

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Mann

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar: Farmers take out tractor march

Kapurthala RCF eves emerge hockey champs

Phagwara: Snatchers on the prowl, target two

Hoshiarpur: 16 booked for duping residents on pretext of sending them abroad

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

AAP leaders fast against Kejri’s arrest

Elderly man booked for violating 4-yr-old

Gangster Newton, 24 accomplices attack youth’s kin

Man’s body found near factory

Preneet shown black flags at Patran

BJP Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur shown black flags at Patran

Patiala: Now, deposit licensed weapons by April 15

AAP workers observe fast

Shubhkaran’s death: Farmers protest ‘inaction’