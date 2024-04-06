Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos

Chandigarh, April 6
Pakistan men’s cricket team is undergoing a military drill ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 which is scheduled in two months time.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called 29 players to take part in the fitness camp at Abbottabad’s Army School of Physical Training (ASPT) in Kakul.
Video clips are being widely circulated on social media showing Naseem Shah taking on the army-style workouts with keenness where he is seen scaling nets, clearing hurdles and sprinting with tenacity.
Which Mission is Pakistan Cricket Team Preparing for ??— Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) April 5, 2024
This Kind of training can be injury prone for players, if anyone slips on this rocky areas ??
God knows what they all are doing ?? #PakistanCricket #SRHvsCSK #CSKvsSRH #AbhishekKumar pic.twitter.com/Gm3kvt7Tcy
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to announce the Men in Green squad in a couple of days for their upcoming home T20I series against New Zealand which will be held later in the month.
Naseem is going though proper army training ???? pic.twitter.com/6YTcI6QzU7— Selenophile ???????? (@Koi_Msla) March 31, 2024
Skipper Babar Azam and Pakistan's chief selectors are consulting to finalise the list of players who will feature in the five-match T20I series. According to Geo News sources, an 18-player squad will be announced for the series.
On Monday, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met the players who are currently a part of the training camp.
According to ESPNcricnfo, Naqvi met star speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi in Kakul on Monday and reached a truce after the recent captaincy change fiasco.
Afridi was removed from the T20I captaincy on Sunday after leading the Men in Green in just one series, which saw Pakistan lose 4-1 against New Zealand. The PCB reinstated Babar Azam as the skipper of the white ball format ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.
