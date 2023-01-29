Son takes mother for her first international trip to Singapore, wholesome LinkedIn post earns netizens’ respect

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 29

Most youths dream of taking their parents for spin around the world once they get well settled in life. Internet had witnessed many moving videos from people sharing the joy of taking their parents on their maiden air journey to buying them the stuff they had always been dreaming of. The fresh addition to the streak is a beautiful story of a son who took his mother for her first international trip to Singapore.

Dattatray Jadhav shared a comprehensive post on LinkedIn with a picture. He wrote his mother lived her whole life in the village and hadn’t even seen an aircraft from close angle. It was only then that he decided to take her for an international trip in aeroplane. As per caption, Jadhav’s mother became the first one of her generation and the second woman from her village to travel abroad. The first one was Jadhav’s wife.

"Yesterday I got my mom here in Singapore to show her this beautiful part of the world, and right today I have decided to take her to show, my office & city area. It's hard to express the emotions and happiness that she is feeling through. Imagine the lady that has spent her whole life in the village and did not even see the airplane from a close angle.Yes, she became the first one of her generation to travel abroad and the second lady from my village (Of course, the first one is my wife). A pretty special moment for me and family," Jadhav wrote.

"The only thing that hurts me is - wish my dad was around to experience this! I really urge people who are travelling/travelled to show the other beautiful part of the world to your parents, irrespective of the period you are traveling for. Trust me, their happiness can not be measured. I planned to bring my mom even before my travel to Singapore. This was there in my goal even before I travelled," he wrote further.

Since being shared the LinkedIn post garnered over 3.6 lakh likes. The heartfelt post has created quite a stir and people on employment-focused social media platformare unanimously hailing Jadhav. Many are showering their blessings on the mother-son duo.