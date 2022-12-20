Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 20

Lionel Messi’s yearning to get FIFA World Cup winning title for his country got substantiated when a picture of him surfaced where he could be seen sleeping while embracing the trophy days after Argentina made France bite the dust in high octane clash on Sunday.

"Good morning!" Messi said on Tuesday in an Instagram post in which he could be seen sleeping in his room at the AFA complex next to the golden trophy.

Besides this, Messi has shared a series of pictures with the trophy in the course of victory celebration.

The flamboyant footballer’s post has garnered over 23 million likes. Netizens have flooded comments section with messages hailing the footballer.

