Viral video: When fighter McGregor was ‘given a warning for putting his arm around Vladimir Putin’, watch the boxer’s facial expression as he quickly…

Chandigarh, January 4

An old video, showing UFC fighter Conor McGregor placing his arm around Russian President Vladimir Putin for a photo-op before removing it after someone in the President’s security told him not to, has surfaced online.

The video posted on X by Historic Vids a day back has gone insanely viral with over 45 million views till now.

Conor McGregor was given a warning for putting his arm over Vladimir Putin pic.twitter.com/pUg9HYDkIJ — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 3, 2024

The video showed McGregor being "given a warning for putting his arm over Vladimir Putin" during a photo-op.

McGregor at once took his arm away and a change in his facial expression was visible before he held his hands in front of himself for a photo.

While looking at the video, it does appear that McGregor was "warned", and the UFC fighter removed his arm from Putin's shoulder soon after the security signalled to him.

He later uploaded pictures on Instagram and described Putin as "one of the greatest leaders of our time".

The meeting occurred at the 2018 World Cup at Putin's invitation, as reported by the BBC.

The post had caused a controversy as some fans weren't happy with the fighter accepting the Russian leader's invitation to the match in Moscow.

Some users of Community Notes, a fact-checking initiative on X, suggested the video is misleading or manipulated because the order of events has been reversed — something that occurred with another video of Putin's.

However, while the McGregor video is edited slightly to make it shorter, the events depicted occur in the order in which they should, and the cuts that were made do not strip it of any meaningful context, as shown by the full, unedited version, reports yahoo.com.

