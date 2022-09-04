Watch: Kerala boy slaps, kicks mother for not giving him money 'to buy drugs', slams windows in fit of rage

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 4

A video of a teenage boy kicking and slapping his mother has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the video posted by a Twitter user ‘@nach1keta’, the boy can be seen throwing tantrums and yelling outside his house.

He slaps an elderly woman, apparently his mother, sitting on a raised platform outside the house. Another woman comes in between them to calm the situation but the boy throws slippers at her.

He later goes on to kick the elderly woman and slam doors and windows in fit of rage.

The caption of the video read: “Once, highest consumer of liquor, Kerala has now become the Drug Capital of India. All sorts of natural and synthetic drugs are easily available in Kerala and a huge population of youth are addicted to that. #Shocking video of a boy fighting with his mother for money to buy drugs!”

The video has amassed over 33k views and brewed anger among netizens.

They rushed to the comment section to express their resentment. ‘Shameful’ and ‘Painful’ read a few comments.

That's very depressing. Inspsite of being highest literacy state they are able to use their act efficiently. The people now needs to understand and nurture their youth with more care, else the future of youths is drastic. — Nishesh Sharma (@Nisheshs76) September 3, 2022

most stuff come from out side kerala. what is central narcotic cell doing? or other states officials doing. Keral police is doing lot of drive — Not Adima (@dukab123) September 3, 2022

No, he needs treatment. He is a patient. Needs to admit him a de-addition centre. — || ƨαпנεεν ғεяпαпɔεƨ || (@sanjfer) September 3, 2022

Doesn't seem he can afford expensive drugs, might be 'kanjav', which is easily available in most of the area around bus stands. — Indian Metal (@indian_metal) September 3, 2022

Depressing. Kerala fell to the drug mafia within 2-3 years. It is an alarming situation. — Madhumadhav (@Madhavji777) September 3, 2022

No, this is not weed. This is typical of someone ADDICTED to a hard drug. — Samaskarebyaha (@samskarebyaha) September 3, 2022

Omg where are we heading to? — JACS (@682315) September 3, 2022

Is it going to be next Udta Kerala? — Tish 🇮🇳 (@Tish77777) September 3, 2022

Users were concerned about the boy allegedly being under the infuence of drugs and the future the state was headed to.

