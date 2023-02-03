Woman seeking guy on dating app gets ‘panja challenge’ in bizarre chat with a match, twitterati amused

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 3

Being on social platforms could often subject people to bizarre encounters. A chat of a woman on dating app Bumble in this context is getting viral across social media platforms.

Twitter user Neha Ramneek Kapoor shared the screenshot of her odd encounter with her match on Bumble.

‘Someone save me from the hell that is heterosexuality,’ she wrote in the caption.

Someone save me from the hell that is heterosexuality. pic.twitter.com/EPjhPsB91I — Neha Ramneek Kapoor (@PWNeha) February 1, 2023

As usual the introduction initiated the chat but what followed next was completely uncanny. As the woman was seeking reply from the boy on how he was, latter replied ‘I am Takatvar’. Not only this, he even gave her ‘panja challenge’ to substantiate the comment he made earlier.

Since being shared the post has amassed over 1.9 lakh views. Netizens are in splits over the outlandish post. Many are dropping rib-tickling memes in comment section.

Sorry but this is too funny 😂 — Sanyukta (@dramadhikari) February 2, 2023

Bro I’ve had such a long day so I literally scrolled down on your profile to see this again and laughed for 5 mins straight lmfaoooo — harnidh.eth (@chiaseedpuddin) February 2, 2023

Hahahahaha! Why don’t I find such amusing characters? — Roshni Chaudhari (@roshnic29) February 1, 2023

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 thanks for posting this. Had a good laugh. — maaya (@mohmaaya) February 1, 2023

Hahahahahahaha! Sometimes I miss dating apps just for this entertainment 😂😂😂 — Elfie’s Mom 🎈🌈🌻🐶 (@PhuleiMehak) February 2, 2023

Haath mangne ka ye kaunsa tareeka hai 😭 — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) February 2, 2023

LMAO🤣 — Dr. Navneet Kaur (PhD) (@_morphiine_) February 1, 2023

