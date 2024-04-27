Legal awareness programme held

Patiala, April 26
A legal awareness programme was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Ajnouda Kalan, by the Patiala District Legal Services Authority in collaboration with the School Management Committee. The camp was held under the supervision of District and Sessions Judge Rupinderjit Chahal and Chief Judicial Magistrate Manni Arora.
Students were made aware of free legal services, the benefits of Lok Adalats, Permanent Lok Adalat and the National Lok Adalat on May 11.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG officer Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal
Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet ...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips