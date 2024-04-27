Legal awareness programme held

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 26

A legal awareness programme was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Ajnouda Kalan, by the Patiala District Legal Services Authority in collaboration with the School Management Committee. The camp was held under the supervision of District and Sessions Judge Rupinderjit Chahal and Chief Judicial Magistrate Manni Arora.

Students were made aware of free legal services, the benefits of Lok Adalats, Permanent Lok Adalat and the National Lok Adalat on May 11.

